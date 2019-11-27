You Write The Script

It seems to be widely agreed** that ol' Brillo-Pad eviscerated Corbo last night. And he gave the fish-woman a good seeing-to earlier in the week, though I'd say she put up a better fight - actually quite competent given the extremely sticky wicket she was batting on as regards the SNP's record in power and general cred / consistency on Devo & IndyRef2.
We're also told that BoJo must submit himself to the same car-crash experience early next month. So - what questions is Brillo going to hit him with? What should he ask?
Answers on a BTL poscard, please.
ND
________
** that said, it wouldn't surprise me if some of the snowflake persuasion didn't view the rogering of Corbo as deeply unfair to poor grandad
3 comments:
How can you call yourself a conservative when many of your policies seem more left than Tony Blair's 1996 Labour?
When will we have full control over our 200 miles fishing grounds?
Categorically confirm that our defence forces will be completely under the control of our nation and will be used solely in defence of our country.
Categorically confirm there will be no amnesty for the millions of illegal immigrants in our country and that once we are out of the EU measures will be taken to deport all of them.
Do you consider yourself to be an honest man?
Post a Comment