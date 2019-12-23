Brexit bites back

Really not very convinced by Boris' new strategy:
1. Win Election Getting Brexit done - big tick
2. Hold immiediate vote on Withdrawal Agreement - big tick
3. Legislate to make sure we leave come what may Decemner 2020 - err...
Why point 3? It is of course the Cummings strategy, set the scene so those pesky Europeans are focred to do a deal in a timeframe of our choosing - stop them dominating the battlefield like they did with sad old Theresa.
However, I am only partially convinced, as it sets up another round of remainer remoaning for the middle of next year and beyond. It will be hard to do a swift deal with the EU as there are many trade-off's to be considered.
Firstly, do we really want free movement or not. If not then many roads are closed, if we want a full Free Trade Association only this is compatible, but with much ECJ oversight and a distinct limit to the point our own trade deals with the US, Canada etc.
With much potential disagreement in Westminster and Brussels, we could well face another false cliff edge in December 2020.
For me, the issue is no longer political - a great victory for Leave has ended that. For the economy though we are crying out for certainty, as was seen by the fall in the Pound last week when Boris announced this plan.
On balance, there was no need for it - it is pure showmanship with a potential downside. The battlefield was already won and this is a small mis-step.
Merry Xmas everyone, our light touch service may become even lighter touch this week and next!
