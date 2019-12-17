Election (3) - Towards a Strategy

Pace, CU, I'll get back to the economy next - promise!
Just to finish off: so, when it comes to neutralising Momentum (to be understood as meaning the whole bedsit-woke leftist 'officer-class'), I don't at all recommend trusting to a lazy strategy of expecting them to drift away; nor to the more honourable approach of fixing all the real grievances.
And yet the task is vital. May's appalling failure was not to finish them off in 2017, which I believe she could have - it was their 'close-run thing' in that GE which gave them the morale they carried into the 2019 rematch. If they can get past their current demoralisation - and a major dust-up over the Labour leadership is just the thing to keep them together over the next three months - there's every likelihood they will find an intelligent way of maintaining their infrastructure, and a basic level of activity, over the lean years to come.
In addition to fixing the real grievances (of course!), some of the other things that need doing seem already to be on Boris' (/ Cummings') list, tucked away at the back of the Manifesto, the famous page 48 - FTPA, boundaries (can it really be true, at bloody last!?), voter ID & postal voting etc etc, Leveson; and some constitutional measures besides. Our friend Raedwald has advocated an overhaul of the Electoral Commission, which needs to find its place on the list: and there are some pertinent criticisms of the EHRC, too.
And of course the various media require attention. Frankly, as a blogger, I'm not sure how social media are to be handled. Freedom is a wonderful thing, and much under threat from the woke tendency. But abuse of freedom is sickening.
The TV is easier to prescribe for. Notwithstanding that the Left howls at the BBC too, in my mind there is no doubt whatever that things cannot be allowed to rest. There are commentators like Andrew Marr who, I swear, don't even realise how shockingly biased they are. His performance, and that of Emily Maitlis, on the morning of 13th December, were just astonishing [.... fill in your own bêtes noires here] - almost as though they were deliberately goading the new government into attacking them. [BTW, I don't hear anyone even bothering to defend Channel 4, whose nightly bias is blatant (and their manners appalling) - worse than the Graun, I'd say; and the Graun doesn't even need to be balanced.]
Having mentioned several measures we might fairly view as corrective (punitive is a harsh word), we might also mention the universities and other institutions further down the 'academic' scale. Just as online freedom is precious, so too is academic freedom. But it's under assault from the woke-left, in no uncertain terms - mostly, of course, from within. (Worse in the USA than here, so far, but there's no room for complacency.) Too big a subject to handle briefly (still more so the schools) but I trust there is room for it on Cummings' 5-year plan.
Which brings me to my final hot-review election thoughts. Longtime readers will often have found me lauding the British government's actions after the Boer War. Where many might have expected a vengeful turn of events, the wise counsels of the day were for magnanimity towards the defeated Boer - a very large amount of money for rebuilding their shattered land. The result repaid the gesture many times over - the magnificent contribution they made to WW1 and WW2, fighting superbly against the side which for many of them might have been a more natural attachment.
So: over and above 'fixing the grievances' (which is itself a tall order, let's face it) I'd be looking for purposeful ways to persuade all but the most rabid, ideologically-driven marxists amongst the bedsit brigade that there are other, better ways to improve the lot of mankind than fomenting hatred and revolution. The means of doing this will necessarily be indirect, because we don't go in for political re-education camps in this country. But it's there to be tried. We can't take any pleasure in a whole generation of 'officer-class' material festering in the juices of resentment. I'd like to think Cummings is the man** for this, as well.
** Footnote: I was pretty appalled by Gove's triumphalist warm-up speech (before Boris came on and justly demanded breakfast). What a ghastly little git he is.
re the BBC: Michal Hussein, Evan Davis and Justin Webb are also rampant lefties I would say along with Nick Robinson and Laura Keunsberg but they just hide it better. We don't know about all the editors etc behind the scenes but they must be just as bad. The Civil Service and HoL are also hotbeds of Blairism. The whole establishment has been infiltrated and indoctrinated since TB was elected in 1997.
Too many people trying to be clever.
Expected that from the other side.
simple:
- cheap(er) houses
- proper permie jobs that provide a sense of self worth
If society largely works for you, you do not usually want to upend it.
The clever people can carry on arguing over venezuela on thames vs singapore on thames and projecting bile at each other (guido / guardian). Excuse me whilst I pop the corn.
One thought occurs to me; perhaps some of the newer universities should be turned into exclusively technical universities. No arts courses or business management courses, lawyer courses or accountant courses. Just chemical mechanical, electrical, civil engineering courses along with computer sciences,IT, instrumentation and automation etc. And biological and medical sciences.
Rebuild our capabilities to invent and make stuff.
And make sure the commies are kept out.
Thanks for these 3 posts. Very interesting (as usual !)
In regard to the future for Labour, Mr Chivers seems to believe the Alt-Left can do nothing else but double down..
https://unherd.com/2019/12/why-corbynistas-can-never-admit-theyre-wrong/?tl_inbound=1&tl_groups[0]=18743&tl_period_type=3
You missed one major thing, Nick, the elephant in the room, being the takeover of our education system by the Left and cultural Marxists. Quite how we deal with that I don't know - but for a start that 80% of teachers are of the Left is bad enough, but that they seem to be allowed to preach in class is an outrage.
As for the Unis - at least, the Humanities, well, hell. Defund them? Just close them? I cannot see how they contribute to the country whatsoever, and we fund the buggers. My way? Labour camps and re-programming. Go full Uncle Joe on them.
Other than having time on their hands to post on social media, I'm not sure how good this Leftist officer class is and whether we need to be worried about them.
For a start, they have time because they don't have an actual job. That's because they have a degree in trans grievance studies which won't get them a job as anything other than a barista.
If they had the brains to be a tactical genius, they wouldn't have a crap humanities degree in the first place.
"- proper permie jobs that provide a sense of self worth"
I think there should be strong encouragement for the self-employed, including the owners of little firms with half-a-dozen employees. There are too many people in Britain who are employed by the government or by big organisations.
Don Cox
