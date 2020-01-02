2020 Predicitons

After last years frankly lame effort at predicitng, this year should be much easier should it not. First off all we don't have to worry about General Elections or whether the UK will leave the EU.
Also with the Corbyn terror seen off for a long time, gross mismanagement of the economy should be off the table...we hope!
So, with a slightly more normal year I am proposing a prediciton competition with a chance of some of us coming out with an above 50% hit rate on the questions...oh for the halycon days of 2011/12 where someone normally got 100% plus a bonus guess too. I look forward to a return to the past in this sense.
Here we go then:
1. What level will the FTSE end 2020 (this could be a bit risky if Boris somehow contrives a no deal disaster by the year end)?
2. Will we, as UK citizens, still have Freedom of movement within the EU for 2021+?
3. What percentage of electriciy will be on average generated by non-fossil fuels for the year?
4. What taxes will the new chancellor impose? Will there be any tax cuts in the March Budget?
5. Will China invade / occpuy Hong Kong fully?
One bonus guess allowed too?
Go for it people.
My Predicitons are:
1.The FTSE will end 2020 above 8000
2. We will not have free movement in the EU (have we ever - try getting a job in France) but they will still have free movement here, including all the illegals.
3. Scam fuels will generate less than 10% for the year but the media will ty to convince us that on the day when the wind was blowing and the sun was shining and the scam achieved over 50% of power generated, this was a typical figure for every day all year. However, because the scam is so successful, electricity prices will still be higher at the end of the year.
4. Hospital parking will be free but because of all the immigrants using the NHS, all the parking spaces will be full, all day every day. VAT will remain and as far as I'm concerned that is a significant tax imposed, despite Brexit.
5. China will not occupy Hong Kong but I'm sure they are secretly training forces in Hong Kong to do their violent bidding.
6. Bonus guess - we'll still be constrained by the EU and it will still be a divisive subject; the Remainer simpletons will still be plotting and scheming and, like the Extinction Rebellion thugs, street protests will persist.
1. People keep saying how cheap British shares are, and talking about a post-Brexit bounce. I think that events will derail that and the FTSE 100 will end the year at 7650.
2. British passport holders will still have visa-free travel to the EU.
3. 21% (mostly from wind), averaged over the year.
4. There's been talk of increases in CGT. I think instead, perhaps, a modest increase in corporation tax, offset by allowances against research spending. Probably more excise duty on booze and insurance tax too, with a generous increase in the starting rate for higher rate income tax payers.
5. No invasion, but then no end to the current crisis either.
6. I thought about predicting a new baby in Downing Street (which really would lead to a Boris poll boost). But instead I'll go for a second Labour leadership contest, the current one only leading to more bitterness and paralysis amongst the comrades.
1. 7200
2. Yes
3. 28% average over year
4. Increase on booze and fuel tax to be offset by more research into alternative fuels
5. No
My bonus is that there will be a referendum towards the end of the year on whether to continue negotiating with the intransigent EU or pull out on no deal.
1. 7400 - any rallies will dissipate
2. UK citizens will continue with visa-free travel to the Schengen area for up to 90 days from 2021.
3. 25%
4. Plastic packaging tax - to include non-refillable plastic bottles. This will also have a knock-on effect of reducing road transport and creating more local filling facilities (remember when Schweppes had a carbonated drinks bottling plant in many large towns?)
5. China will support pro-Chinese insurrectionists but we will not see PLA tanks in HK.
6. Kier Starmer will become Labour leader but will be dogged with rumours about (mental?) health problems.
