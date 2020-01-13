Last rights for FlyMaybe?

It has been a long time coming, the demise of Flymaybe (indeed that has been its nickname for several years now, a nice mix of the threat of coporate collapse and poor service in one handy monicker).
Last year Virgin Atlantic stepped in for some reason lost on me and apprently has spent £100 million of Private Equity money trying to turnt he airline around.
Alas, it seems to haev failed. For me though the heroic nature of Flybe's fall has some great angles.
For example, it tried to corner the Hebrides business in Scotland and outcompete Logan Air. It leased expensive planes, bought landing slots and went for it. All at a massive loss. But who sat down and decided that was there world domination strategy, what next, the inter-Ireland market?
Really, what a terribly run business by the management. Of course, the usual suspects when it comes to airline issues are alive as ever. Out of date IT which means ticketing costs more that it should and scheduling is slow so aircraft don't turnaround quick enough to generate more revenues. Plus the price of oil moving around and a weak pound sliced into margins. Finally of course, the big boys like easyjet just cherry pick the goo routes and effectively have Flymybe as a free test bed for them to see what shorthaul is working.
Ouch, I can't see it being rescued this time and instead a period of administration and trying to be reborn with out its debt might prove the solution.
As ever in the airline industry the saying remains true - how do you make millions in the airline business, start with billions....
"out of date IT which means ticketing costs more that it should"
They should have taken a leaf out of Boeing's book and outsourced the IT to Indian guys on £7 an hour - a fantastic wage out there on which you can live a middle class lifestyle.
After all, it worked so well on the 737 Max!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-06-28/boeing-s-737-max-software-outsourced-to-9-an-hour-engineers
"Boeing said the company did not rely on engineers from HCL and Cyient for the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, which has been linked to the Lion Air crash last October and the Ethiopian Airlines disaster in March."
I note they didn't say who actually did do MCAS.
True story follows. In the midst of a corporate savings drive I was compelled to fly with them to Paris CDG from Manchester last year.
Forewarned that they only allow tiny carry on bags, way smaller than all the other airlines, I decided to use only my laptop bag & stuff gear for a one night stay into it. They have a gauge at the gate. My overstuffed bag won’t quite go into it so the Flymaybe Quare gate agent sniffily tells me it’s going to go in the hold, for an additional £50 each way (the ticket was £85 return). Ah ha, say I, can’t do that - there’s a laptop in it, with a Li-ion battery. Not allowed. Quare fellow tells me I’ll have to carry my laptop in my hands. So I take it out of the bag. The bag now slides effortlessly into the gauge. So now it doesn’t need to go into the hold, & chummy isn’t getting my £50. But I’m *not allowed* to put my laptop back into the bag. I remonstrate at this idiocy & was told “you do have a choice, you don’t have to fly with us” - and before I could say another word almost everyone at the gate chimed in with “don’t worry chum, we won’t be in future”. I was not alone, more than 20 people got the exact same treatment. All business travellers, all people who would keep coming back if they were treated reasonably and not subjected to a shabby little racket designed to double the ticket price with a gauge deliberately smaller than all laptop bags. Naturally I haven’t flown with them again. I fly >50x per year; if they’d done a decent job of customer service they could have had a good slice of that action.
Fuck ‘em. Horrible little airline. I was almost nostalgic for BA.
