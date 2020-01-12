Weekend Sport: Fratricide at the Guardian

there is a particular stripe of Labour self-indulgence that has simply redefined what it means to be an absolute shower of shits ... However mirthlessly, you do have to laugh at the various Corbyn outriders who’ve now been wrong for two elections – in most cases for three – but have not even broken stride since the biggest defeat since 1935 before turning up with some more advice for what Labour should do next. What can you say? Other than: why are you still here? Did someone order some more wrong, with a side order of obnoxiously erroneous? Because I definitely didn’t. You’ve just spent four years plugging a political Fyre festival. On the matter of where Labour should go next, I would honestly rather hear what Ja Rule has to say from here on.(For the avoidance of doubt: Owen Jones, Paul Mason, Zoe Williams - This Means You.)
What sport.
ND
First thing Labour should do is stop the eternal navel gazing.
Must admit, I enjoyed the builders-bum photo of Cummings entering No. 10 topping that article more!
I must admit I get much the same feeling every time I see another Nick Timothy piece in the 'graph.
