Down with the BBC

There is a huge wave of media comment at the moment, mostly led by BBC journalists and workers (not that they admit this on Twitter etc), trying to defend the BBC license fee.
The new Government is they fear looking at the viability of the BBC and correcting the wrong of making it a jailing offence to not pay the annual licence fee.
As Capitalists, I have long detested the monopoly of the BBC. The government has in effect subsidies tv and radio in this country by force. A by-product has been historically a higher quality output than most countries, but at a price of forcing hundreds of people to go to jail every year.
In 2020 this can no longer be even slightly justified. Hollywood is being outcompetes by the likes of Netflix and Amazon. Quality TV is available in the market to buy at a reasonable price. The BBC gave up on live sports so we are all used to paying for that or choosing not to now.
There is no moral stance in forcing people to pay for the BBC. However once the government reduces the jail threat, there will be hundreds of thousands more non-payers and the model will collapse.
Hence the campaign now. Sadly for the BBC too the only public service elements like News have also been compromised in our new partisan era. If the Government does want to subsidise news for the general good it could auction this off to the already numerous providers in the market.
My hope though is that the end is nigh for this regressive and unnecessary tax.
6 comments:
I think a tipping point has been reached. Support for the BBC was slowly, slowly declining - and then lost all in a rush.
I got rid of my TV and TV license last year. Netflix, Youtube and Amazon Prime provide more than enough entertainment.
Why would I want to be insulted by the latest "woke" comedy? Why do I want yet more examples of men being written out of all relevance, (e.g. Dr Who)? Why should I put up with news coverage that sounds like it is provided by the modern equivalent of Lord Haw Haw?
Half of the Six Nations matches can be watched on my PC via the ITV Hub. The others require a trip to the pub. And that really is all the BBC viewing I have left now.
The BBC has written off people like me as an irrelavance. Is it so surprising that we are doing the same to them?
Not had a TV licence for about 4 years and haven't missed it. Sure, no live TV or iPlayer but the alternative streaming options make up for it. Either via Prime Video (as I have a subscription for the free delivery) or Google Play Movies.
The beeb has needed reigning in for a few years now, it's home to too many useless, middle class Peter Principle types. Managers change more often than the Doctor does.
And of course that type are naturally lefty, no matter how assiduous they are, that bias will creep in - and it does in spades.
They've also abandoned the working class - and good writing. Have you seen the latest Dr Whos? The series has a history of tackling social issues, as all good sci fi does, and has mostly done so in an oblique way so the message is gotten across, but isn't ostentatious.
That's gone. The one the other week about climate change was almost painful at the end, the "it's earth really" trope, followed by Whittaker practically braking the fourth wall to lecture.
Compared to some of the other programs out there, they've really dropped the ball.
I gave up the license five years ago. Netflix is far better, for less money. (Netflix is brilliant for foreign language TV series. Real diversity, as opposed to the monolithic BBC kind!)
I still listen to radio four news, but often have to switch off when it gets too preachy. Radio 4 comedy became unlistenable some years back.
Morning TV and radio has become Woman's Hour.
I've not paid the TV protection money since 2013, not watched any live TV since then and haven't watched the racist far-left bbc for nearly 20 years, other than radio7 when it was first introduced. When it morphed into radio 4 extra that was the end; lots of the hive's friends getting jobs for being knob heads; isn't that right, Arthur Smith?
What I can't understand is that ITV and Sky and Channel5 have never kicked up a stink about how we cannot watch their commercial stations live, without paying the TV protection money. If they think a privatised racist far-left bbc would take revenue away from them in advertising, I think they underestimate how much the racist far-left bbc is despised by a large and increasing proportion of the population in the UK.
