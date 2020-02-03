More terror inspired attempted murder on the streets of London

There is not much to add to the sum of insight on yet another horribel attack over the weekend. The police clearly knew this guy was a big risk and it looks indeed llike they were actually trying to stop him before he started his attack. Sadly, not quite soon enough but at least they sent on with best wishes to his next life.
One recent peice of information I have had though is in discussions with many people living or working in Saudi. There King Salman is starting a difficult process of change, loosening up the laws where possible to allow music to be played and women to drive; putting in place plans for mass toursim and even looking to legalise alcohol sales in the coutnry.
Clearly, none of this is very popular with the religous police and Wahhabist clerics. Yet being an authoritarian police state is quite handy in these circumstances as the most 'devout' of these have been sent to live abroad now so as not to interfere witth the reforms at home.
However, their favoured destinations are apparetnly London and Birmingham. So a repeat of the 'Londonistan' issues of the 1990's abounds. Lots of religous crazies living here in freedom having been expelled from countries where seen as to extreme.
I note of late we have more islamic inspired knife killings in London and ridiculous protests about sex education outside schools in Birmingham. I suspect a link here and I reall hope the Home Secretarty will leanr their lessons and stop granting visas and asylum to these rabble rousers.
5 comments:
The sex education issues is partly ultra-conservatism (small C) from the RoP community but also partly the progressive left pushing their cultural marxism onto the majority. That they didn't consider the consequences but that doesn't necessarily make them ridiculous protests.
Agreed on the protests; I have young kids (5 and 7) in school and I am also a conservative Christian. I don't trust the way that state schools will teach my kids about issues like this and the age at which they are to be taught. We have had to have a talk about same sex parents & babies etc. already because of questions arising from things that the other kids at school have said. Our kids go to a Catholic primary school so I am somewhat reassured that when this is handled at school it will be done in a sensitive way, but its a minefield.
I guess motivation makes a difference in the fact that the latest attacks were intended to be multiple. However this is practicaly the same week a 16 year old was macheted to death on Croyden station in early rush hour. (I happened to pass through an hour later.) Not a hint of the motivation mentioned - perhaps its just South London normal. (I know, Croyden is Surry, no doubt to the horror of most Surrey dwellers.)
The protest ae silly, yes progressive numpties have promoted some fairly loony ideas at schools. We know this, there are ways to change it and ways to vote to change it. Religious inspired protests strike me as something more sinister - just because you can see a reason does not make ti right.
Same with the Croydon stabbings, my conclusion is London is dangerous enough already with current social issues wihtout adding extra nuttiness to the mix in the form of relgiously inspired loons.
I disagree. The protests in Birmingham were due to the cultural Marxists overstepping their bounds. Few would disagree with some form of sex education, but trying to normalise the whole range of LGBTqrstu.. behaviour to kids who aren't equipped to deal with it is wrong.
Are not parents allowed a say in how their children are brought up?
The only difference is that being Muslims, and having a close knit and well organised community they can protest and get away with it, whereas people like me would be given short - shrift.
When teachers stop trying to educate, and start trying to indoctrinate, what else should one do?
