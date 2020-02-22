Weekend: Wolf Hall 3, Hurrah!

At last, Hilary Mantel has published! (as we were advised 3 weeks ago by dearieme).
This first-chapter extract suggests we will instantly forget she was ever away. These are among the best political readings you will ever encounter. Roll on 5 March, and let the Book Prizes begin! (We know how it all ends, don't we? - on both counts ...)
ND
Meanwhile, halfway down the Guardian's website, next to a story about Georgio Armani, this unimportant little item.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/feb/21/eu-leaders-at-odds-over-filling-brexit-shortfall
"EU summit collapses as leaders struggle to fill €75bn Brexit hole - States deeply divided over budget as big contributors reject plan for them to pay more"
Nothing on the BBC News front page, either, its half way down World News below "Friends cast to reunite for one-off special".
