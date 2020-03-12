Budget reaction - blurgh

What budget?
Despite getting a good review in the media, Rishi Sunak's first budget has been lost in the global crisis. Was it any good?
Time will tell but my hunch is turning on the spending taps is the right call this year, the Tories have reduced the deficit and Debt/GDP ratio substantially and there is at least some room to have a year or two like this. Not unrealted are that Gilt issues are below 0%. the current cost of extra borrowing is positive - what a bizarre world we live in.
Will it help if the markets dive down into the 4000's and all but gaurantee a deep recession - a little but then the fun will begin as social security spending balloons and we have a mini-2009 deficit situation again.
At least we won't be alone, as this is more or less a global crisis that began in China...
What are we going to do this time to keep house prices up aka save the banks again?
CU - did you get out of Atalaya/EMED or get diluted down?
Did you know copper kills bacteria btw?
"Friedland spoke of copper being used increasingly in hospitals to mitigate against the acute risk of antibiotic-fighting super bugs, citing bed rails, tray tables and door knobs as high-risk items that will in future have to be covered in copper. He calculated that copper-coating call buttons over hospital beds lowered the bug risk by 527% and copper-coated bedrails by a percentage many times higher, resulting in all US military hospitals changing to copper. “I can’t possibly emphasise enough how important this particular issue is because we haven’t invested in a new antibiotic in 35 years and this is the simple, passive way to deal with this,” he said."
https://miningweekly.com/article/enormous-global-demand-on-way-for-copper-platinum-zinc-friedland-2017-02-08/
blurgh is right!
I thought it a good budget for business. With the rate drop I thought it would bounce the market a bit... but blurgh pandemic rules! I did put half my raised cash (not great deal) in on Monday late looked a good move Tuesday AM but then blurgh virus. Now just sitting on the cash until the dust really settles. There are going to be some real bargains that will recover over the next 5 years. So all income from share based assets suspended. I'll just eat into the cash until it all improves as it always does.
Anon - sold EMED at a slight loss overall - which given how lwo my entry point was is pretty bad. Then invested that in more stuff that I am down 50% now on as of this week.
there is a reason I stopped share tipping, after a few good years I have done terribly.
The copper thing is hardly new. I learned about it at a conference in Paris over twenty years ago and I don't think it was new then.
Anyway, we'll keep our brass door handles was my conclusion. Silver was even better spoken of but silver door handles are beyond my pocket.
