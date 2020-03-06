Friday Fun - Viral Market Turmoil

How low will the markets go?
In what proved to be a dead cat bounce for a couple of days, it seemed that Global markets had rallied off the lows. I spoke to a few city types who assured me the Hedge funds had closed their shorts and gone long.
But then today has proved another tough day with the FTSE down 3.5% to a new low for the year and Global markets all in risk-off mode?
So for the weekend, where are the markets going to go. Oil is down below $50 a barrel and staying there, will this itself cause a bounce as that has a deflationary effect across the whole world? Will that save airlines (I doubt it)? Will the market carry on witht he FTSE headed toward 5000 and the Dow 20,000?
Or is this all overdone and the bounce back be strong next week?
Interesting times ahead.
I'm really sorry chaps & chapesses but it will be really quite bad, probably as bad as 4,500.
You see after years out of the direct share market I was looking for retirement income via blue chip divis . So in October I started buying...
:(
Two opinions
1
With 20% of britian off sick, profits are going to be over 20% down. Round that to 30% off stocks.
2
Cheap china hols! Flights for 300 return.
Capitalism may be dying but i want a new phone.
And in a magnificent example of European solidarity, Germany and France have banned the export of face masks and gloves. Italy not best pleased.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8083527/Germany-France-condemned-EU-members-blocking-export-medical-supplies.html
Anyone know if we still make such things in the UK? I know the media are downplaying it, but hand sanitiser has vanished where I live, and masks went a couple of weeks ago.
Sanitiser, n.
Someone who tries to talk sense when everybody is panicking.
