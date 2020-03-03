Let's hope the budget gets cancelled too

Really worried by the kite flying from the new Chancellor.
The Tories are talking about doubling Enterprise taxes to 20% from 10% - what on earth difference will this make to the overall tax income but at the expense of putting off new fintech and other start-ups that we need.
In addition, there is talk of huge spending needs and taxes rises to compensate.
We really don't need tax rises in the UK. Thje inexorable rise in taxation needs to be challenged with some creative thinking. Cutting the 50% tax rate to 45% raised revenues for example. This should be carried further one.
Another kite being flown is a re-working of business rates, this is a better idea but not if it results in a move to Land Value taxes that end up costing everyone - relief is needed for thos under pressure not spreadin the burden more widely amongst the population.
Overall this year all the kites being flown are rubbish and designed to raise revenues rather than relieve tax burdens and drive business spirits. Save us from a Budget please Corona virus!
6 comments:
The government should abandon the changes to IR35. My brother is affected by it and her tells me many fellow contractors are quitting jobs because of it, several taking jobs overseas.
What on earth is this supposed Conservative government doing? It's supposed to represent the party of enterprise yet by these actions it's helping to destroy it.
Another IT contractor caught by the new IR35 rules here. It'll cost me about £30k a year.
I'll liquidate my Ltd Co, having used it as a savings vehicle for a house deposit. Axing ER will cost me about £40k this year.
Whether you see these changes as righting wrongs or totally unfair, I don't think a Corbyn government would have cost me £70k this year. It's like the Tories don't want my vote anymore.
Not very Tory is it !
Tory or Labour are two cheeks of the same arse. Both want more government and thus need more tax to feed the monster.
" but at the expense of putting off new fintech "
'fintech' more and innovative ways to churn somebody else's money and make extra commission.
Yes, we need more of that shite.
@ APL
In case you haven't notices, the UK is increasingly a services based economy and so we do need more of that shite. You might not like it (or agree with the need for it) but that's what we sell to the rest of the world.
Any suggestions as to what else we could sell where we can compete?
