Recession incoming?

I Know I am like a broken record now, but this is a very tough morning economically for the the world and for the UK. Don't fancy being the Chancellor trying to draw up a budget.
The Ftse is now down near 6000, having been at nearly 7500 a few short weeks ago. We started the year quite optimistically thinking getting Brexit Done and Trump pump priming the US economy ahead of an election would make for a strong year.
Now we have 3 simultaenous, but related, crises:
1 - Supply shortages for finished goods and materials as a lag from a 3 month closure of the Chinese indsutrial heartlands.
2 - A new shock to the West as Covid-19 impacts every day life and travel with a potential for a China style shut down for a couple of months.
3 - Saudi Arabia getting tired of the Russian approach to OPEC and decidig now is the time to start an oil war (Oil price fell 33% in one minute overnight) - just as oil demand is dropping due to lack of travel and shipping.
Of the three above, only point one is under control with China starting to get back to work last week. The second point is on a knife edge, as the virus gets into Europe at the end of winter - so much will depend on the weather in the coming weeks.
The oil war should be a shot in the arm to the economy at a desperate time, but as we know it is good for some sectors and terrible for others.
UK Gilts are all negative now, the sign of a real crisis if there ever was one.
We still might see this as an over-reaction and there could be a fast recovery if Governments get a grip on the Virus, but there are few signs of that. UK still, after 2 weeks, had planes landing constantly from Milan for example. EU countries with their endless virtue signalling abou tinclusity and openness do seem to struggle with scenario's like this, as does the USA.
Fun week ahead
9 comments:
See AE-P today for the gloomiest prognosis (as always).
I can't stand him anymore - I doubt know how he has avoided suicide all these years with him being such a Cassandra about events.
Well to be fair, he does have something a bit more worrying to hype this time, compared to his usual doom and gloom.
If I had any pension allowance left this year, I would BTFD.
@Charlie I'm realising more cash as we speak... deciding on letting the dust settle or move now.
Think we are over reacting. CV does not look likely to kill off large numbers, even if the UK figure topped 1000 it would be insignificant, same for most EU nations. The main danger seems to be the diversion of resources and attention to CV amply helped by the Internet. We have nothing better to do than watch images of shelves emptying and trollies being wheeled.
In former times wise heads would have played this down and few outside the medical and funeral business would be very aware of the full impact. Hospital resources would be quietly rationed and patients triaged. We can't play that game any more.
So far the UK's message handling has been quite good, we are clearly being slowly fed the message 'this is no longer contained' and we are not panicking.
This points out the lacuna in government planning worldwide, how to counter the sensationalism of 24/7 worldwide news. Calm down, we are not all going to die, this affliction will fade away naturally. The bogey man will only get a few of us. Perhaps we are too used to being the apex predator.
A E-P has predicted all 12 of the last 3 recessions.
This is like the 2008 days again. Sterling seems to be holding up well though in the reverse beauty contest.
I think I might dip into a shares ISA before TYE.
I see Rishi wants to move a chunk of HMT to Teeside. Won't do much for Middlesborough house prices, but great for Yarm and the NY Moors.
TeesSide: it's the river TEES (b****y southerner!)
Having spent a long time up there in my Teesside Power days, see this blog passim
Yarm is indeed lovely. I recommend the Crathorne
Post a Comment