UBI debate - a good idea or a sily one?

As we know the virus is currently laying waste to the UK economy. The Leisure and Tourism industries combined are over £400 billion of revenues per year according to Government statistics.
The £350 billion that the Government announced in bailout loans yesterday is only going to be a band ai for a few months, unless the virus challenge is overcome, then so too will our modern economy and our Government finances.
What a challenge that will be!
However, we cna hope that the worst of it is over in the next couple of months. Until then the US Government is considering giving everyone $1000 into their accounts to help them with bills and see through these dark times. On paper I like this idea, as it is simple and easy to do (IRS/HMRC have everyone's bank account details already) - it gets the cash where it is needed.
I am less sure about Universal Basic Income as a long term play though - becuase although it should allow for a more felxible and less stressed workforce it is also ruiniously expensive. It ends up being a middle class subsidy for wannabe actors and muscisians or those who endlessly study degrees - or even those who want to apprentice as MP's for a while. Meanwhile the workes pay huge taxes to support this and the truly needy see their benefits cut.
To give an example, the NHS costs around £2200 per person, with UBI we would have to give say £500 a month for it to be realistic - so £6,000 a year. That plus the NHS is £8,2000 per person per annum. At over £750 billion, that is more than the UK Government's entire spending and 250% more than we currently spend on all social benefits and the NHS added together.
Where would the tax come from when so many people could eeek out a meagre living by doing nothing?
So for me the principle of UBI is quite sound, the practical implementation of it makes it financial suicide - what do you think?
A big NO! from me.
Having killed off the economy for the sake of a few oldies Boris might have the decency to send all those between 18 and 65 about £1000/month until Christmas. Snag is no holidays, no pubs, no fun at all, only box sets and canned lager.
The snag is that starting with the Italians Europe has gone into economic spasm mode and we have had to follow suit. I suspect the cure is worse than the disease. Almost as if democracy has created an autoimmune response that attacks its own corpus.
Eyeballing the numbers, apart from Italy, they are not that dramatic and are not really a sign that lockdown is the cure - you take a week or two to get ill enough to die from CV. I feel the politicians have been bounced into this on the back of frightening hypothetical numbers. Might be a torrid time for the medics though.
As for UBI, not sure. Moral hazard and all that, we have plenty of p*ss takers high and low.
With caveats, I'm a big fan of the prospect.
I wouldn't want it universal - but for British citizens in education, employment (paid or voluntary), caring for a relative or employment. So no sat on your arse watching Netflix with a spliff on the taxpayers expense.
Minimum wage has to go.
As does SSP, universal benefit, state pension, etc. Only bennos remaining would be housing and disability.
Get made redundant, sacked or walk out of work? You get 50% of previous time worked, with a minimum of one month to a maximum of six, as a grace period to find something else (paid or voluntary) or the tap is turned off.
Kiss goodbye to a pile of government employees, job centres can be turned in HMOs...
Now the savings from that wouldn't pay for it all, but it would a fair chunk, and I'm pretty sure we could find a way to afford it.
I mean, we can pay for various government departments - MOD, NHS - to spunk billions up a wall, and companies like Crapita to piss it away, so I'm pretty sure we can find the cash somewhere without screwing over workers.
Rather than UBI I would prefer a UJG (Universal Job Guarantee) This is where if you don't have a job the government(probably vis LAs) gives you something useful to do and pays. There are certainly lots of things locally that need doing!
Or they just turn on the printers or rather the BOE does. The Fed have started and other countries will follow. I've been joking for a while now that we already have UBI but unfortunately you have to wait until you get to state retirement age to get it. I agree the US have the right idea with helicopter money for all instead of our overcomplicated methods.
I can't haelp thinking this virus is a good cover for the financial shenanigans which were/are necessary to reset markets with the added benefits of putting a halt to the gilet jaunes/Hongkong unrest etc.
They won't need taxes if they just use the magic money tree. All the currencies will be debased together.
