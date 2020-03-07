Weekend Reading: They Want Your Pension

In a couple of posts over the past few months (e.g here, here, and here) I've been banging on about how the Entire [Western] World is now effectively locked into "net zero carbon" policy mode; and how in turn the warring forces of (a) capitalism; (b) the Left; (c) the 'green' (but actually world-governmentist) NGOs; (d) the developing world; (e) chancers and kleptocrats of many shades; (f) organised crime ... all see this as a glorious opportunity to engage with / emerge-from-behind-the-smokescreen-of this prospective bonanza of activity to seize the reins of power - and of course the world's pension funds.
Here's an interesting Left specimen for our edification: see "Repurposing asset management and democratising pensions", for example.
Have a nice weekend! And frustration to the Welsh ...
ND
The Green deal article is all bollocks. It's fantasy economics.
Until everyone gets their bill from the state for its pension debts, their share in an annual statement nothing will change.
They just complain about the symptoms of the debts.
The complain about the results of the very policies they want.
