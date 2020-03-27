Winners and losers of Covid19 pandemic

Winners so far:
Strong goverments who put it about a bit...
Amazon - having nearly destroyed the retail economies of the West, they have now been handed them on a plate...
Toilet Roll Makers - surely a one off in history?
Medics and carers - becuase they are so key and important at this time
Rishi Sunak - all those female journalists seem to like socialist policies from a good looking guy - who knew?
Super Market Workers - this get the award for the most surprising heroes of the coronavirus war
Loser so far:
Libertarians - sadly total freedom when your whole species is under attack does not cut it as a political strategy.
Airlines and Tourism - This will turn out to be a real long term hit, less travel, just like after 9/11 is baked into the system now. Countries may keep their strict visa systems too.
Government debt - an early and fatal casualty has been any ideas around keeping some sort of track on the Government spending. At least we won't be needing a new runway at Heathrow anymore.
China - not happy with their Government, not one bit.
In a few years from now medical schools will be bursting with applicants and students, ditto nursing colleges.
I'd add Sterling to the losers list at the moment, along with currencies from other countries with pre-existing large current account deficits + budget deficits.
What'll be the impact on inflation? Low for the foreseeable due to oil and demand, or high to get rid of the debt?
Is it ok to inflate away the debt or is the costs associated with it too high?
" At least we won't be needing a new runway at Heathrow anymore."
Perhaps the government will now realise we don't need HS2 either.
And just maybe they'll rethink giving government contracts to Huawei.
