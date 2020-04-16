An Eruption on the Left

Strong? Just about the strongest strategic move they've taken in 2020 has been to accommodate themselves as best they know to the quickly-apparent inevitability of Starmer - trying to pour a thin layer of quick-setting cement on his left-gesturing *pledges*, despite the manifest lame hopelessness of this gambit. And there might yet be a post on that some day soon: I remain fascinated by how the thoughtful and well-intended fraction of the Corbynist project is going to evolve.
But then; instead of the next event in the grid of their leftist lives being the EHRC report on anti-semitism ... along comes the Mantel-sized blockbuster that is the leaked internal report. What an eruption!
The early responses are quite revealing.
- See, we could have won in 2017, we wuz betrayed, we wuz robbed!
- The Tories never behave like this!
- Those centrists [sic] are genuinely nasty! And from some ...
- Now we really gotta leave this horrible party!
The Tories never behave like this ... Yes, boys and girls, it's you!
3 comments:
This raised a smile....that German word I can't spell comes to mind!
Reassuring that for Labour that their REAL problem is exactly the same as that which the USSR suffered when things go wrong.
SABOTAGE!!!!
The old ones are the best ones, eh?
Starmer. What the **** were they thinking? One look at his record at the CPS suffices to confirm that this is another Labour leader you would not entrust to run your corner shop.
Rayner. OMG. WTF. LOL. And so on.
Just finished Dominic Sandbrooks early 1980s book.
One of those periods that is heavily mirrored in recent times. Often with the same players.
1981 and the wrenching divisions of the left between left of left moderates and hard left communists.
On the right. The dripping wet social democrats in the Tory party. Wedded to the EEC and terrified of the ghastly economic medicine needed to kill inflation and curb the power of the unions.
In the end, the left split into the left of centre, Short lived SDP. Which, for a while, was like UKIP. Taking chunks out of the Tories as much as labour.
The left also split into the SDP. Which soon turned from being a UKIP/Brexit party style force. Into a TiGGer nonentity party, of no ideas and no purpose. The hard left won and lost at the same time. The Bennites came close to wrecking the Labour Party completely. A young Jeremy Corbyn makes a few appearances..
Ultimately, the hard left failed to take the reins completely. But it would take the most powerful of weed killers to root them out.
In 1981 the Tories were 8 or 9 points behind labour. But what is amazing, is that was all they were behind. With 3,000,000 unemployed. Inflation refusing to come down. Economic confidence shot to pieces. Riots. IRA terrorism. EEC successful economies. Moaning clergy, universities, public sector, and distraught, business leaders demanding an end to fiscal policy and Tory rule.
They Tories were openly split. And a threat to the leader was ever present.
Yet, like over Brexit, labour could never manage to get its act together to seize power. The golden opportunity went by. And ever since, the hard left have claimed that the Falklands war, saved the Tories and prevented a socialist utopia.
However, what was interesting in this book, was the data for 1982.
Labour was failing long before the Falklands. The unions were already defeated, mostly by their own members refusing to strike and guarantee the loss of their jobs. Public confidence was rising., inflation was rapidly falling. Home buying was increasing.
The gap, between labour and Tories before the Falklands was around 4%. And that was the Thatcher party 4% ahead.
The landslide tory victory that followed the Atlantic war, would have been a regular victory without it.
The public did not want to vote mad labour.
Much like the Corbyn 2017 boom. The public didn’t want Jez and the Marxists. But they did not want the infighting, split, divided, wet, ineffectual, appeasement of the May government either.
Johnson’s win, was because he was not May and was not Corbyn. And seemed like he might actually do something.
