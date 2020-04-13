Can the NHS take it?

Herd immunity, a phrase spate out by Beth Rigby and Adam Boulton, is in fact the only route out of our crisis. A six month lockdown is not going to find any obedient takers. There is a small chance people might go for a in and out type strategy where we get sent home again berry few weeks for a week or two. This will work better when we have an antigen test.
What I have not seen though, amongst the cheerleading for the NHS, is that when reality hits in a few weeks time, it could get nasty. For lockdown to end, we need to accept ongoing illness and deaths. The NHS workers have to deliver this and risk themselves at the same time. Over time, when they see everyone else going back to normal this will be resented - as I would myself.
Where is the danger money? Where is the 💯 effective PPE and process?
Without these it is only a matter of time until the unions strike or the NHS suffers mass illness and nurses and careers stop going to work. I think both of these remedies can be found but they need to be high on theGovernment agenda. Also it needs to be clear to the public that we are expecting those in the NHS to suffer as footsoldiers in war and to treat them with the respect this deserves.
15 comments:
At last a dose of reality.
As I understand it, the strategy is 'slow burn' so the NHS can deal with the cases and also all the other usual demands. Sooner or later everyone's going to be exposed to the virus; slowing down the pace will minimise deaths from all causes, not just coronavirus.
We can't afford to sacrifice young doctors like this and while we all cower China mops up our crown jewels from something they started.
We're going to have to take a bit mortality hit and we're growing to realise it.
It may well be too late to avoid being owned by Beijing. We've been caught napping and we have to take on our own Left (BBC etc) before we can even start anything.
They defaulted to full anti West mode from the start. Trump bashing, Boris bashing but no scrutiny of China whatsoever.
Excellent post, deserves broadcasting
Sackerson - The strategy is to extend the pandemic and therefore the economic lockdown.
Clearly a cost (in lives) comparison has not been done between deaths by Covid 19 and death by starvation.
@E-K: you're saying the economic damage is intentional, a primary aim?
"Herd immunity, ... is in fact the only route out of our crisis."
Sorry, but this is not true. Letting the disease slowly rip through the population is not the only way. China, South Korea, Taiwan etc, and even Australia and New Zealand have shown that through agressive testing, contact tracing, mass surveillance, closed borders, etc. it is possible to keep the disease under control. It's not life as normal, but it's better than everybody waiting to get it, with an uncomfortably high chance of death or disablement. 100 doctors have died in Italy, how is that better than having a compulsory phone app?
Sackerson - No. Democracies could not resort to gunpoint - the only truly effective way to deal with a pandemic.
A short and TOTAL lockdown in hotspots.
Instead we are half hearted which will not see off a virus bit will utterly wreck the economy. All done because politicks does not allow the hard decisions we need.
Well this certainly cheered up my morning! I'm off to let the chickens out.
As @Sackerson says, the aim is to ensure we have the capacity and capability to handle the covid cases *as well as* most BAU.
The duration of the lockdown is a commentary on how flexible and capable we are as a nation, as well as the spare capacity in the NHS. If the NHS was as badly funded as Labour says, then we need a lockdown for seemingly endless months and have some questions for the Tories afterwards. If it's as well funded as the Tories claim, then we'll be in lockdown for a couple of months at most, and Labour can wind their necks in.
We don't seem to be doing bad, the press have even begrudgingly applauded the Nightingale pop-ups, even though they're not quite as 'sexy' as the Chinese knocking together a Lego hospital using portakabins as bricks.
The delays to other operations indicates we have nowhere near enough spare capacity as we should though, whilst there's no way any system could be reasonably expected to absorb something like this, the amount of time it's going to take to get things back to normal-ish doesn't look good from a health or political perspective, but thats a debate for next year, when things are more manageable and politics can get back to throwing brickbats.
@EK - no one is going to starve from lack of supply, lack of money maybe, but not of food.
I was speaking to a local publican, who has had to start selling takeouts to get some income in (we opted to support them and have a day off from cooking) - staff are furloughed, but grant/loan money is awkward as effectively self-employed, and payments are months away.
There's going to be a political cost for how Sunak and the Treasure has approached keeping people and companies heads above water. The choosing of a bureaucratic method of disbursing financial help is definitely very British, just not the good side of being British.
Last time I mentioned this, someone snarked that I should read the news, I'd rather speak to fellow business owners to be honest.
I'm incredibly fortunate that I'm able to keep earning, my current project is actually related to the virus, and I'm aware that many are not as fortunate, are struggling, and promises of help are easy to speak, but don't put food on the table if they take weeks and months to deliver.
The Tories are doing well in the polls, helped that Boris is personable (can you imagine the same support for PM Corbyn in intensive care? More likely several Blairites, wrapped up in PPE, yanking out out plugs in his room), but I can see Starmer completely dissembling the support for business afterwards.
" Letting the disease slowly rip through the population is not the only way. China, South Korea, Taiwan etc, and even Australia and New Zealand have shown that through agressive testing, contact tracing, mass surveillance, closed borders, etc. it is possible to keep the disease under control. It's not life as normal, but it's better than everybody waiting to get it, with an uncomfortably high chance of death or disablement. 100 doctors have died in Italy, how is that better than having a compulsory phone app?"
And you plan to keep those measures in place for ever then? Any artificial barriers to this virus will only keep it at bay for as long as they are in place. Remove them and it just comes back. New Zealand are idiots, they are trying to quarantine themselves from the world, once they open up again they get it in spades. Even if they didn't get it immediately the entire population would be sitting ducks for one case landing on their shores from somewhere.
The only way out is herd immunity so that the virus cannot survive within the population and dies out naturally. Then you're safe, until the next version of course.
1. Why isn't the NHS following NICE guidelines? £20,000 per QALY. They have spent millions per QALY
2. Long term 100% increases in NHS spending in real terms has taken place. NHS productivity up 5%. The reason, its all gone on wages, and they still complain they want more.
3. Lansley reforms. The NHS demand and got autonomy. Government's job was to extract the cash from us, and the have done.
Remember that 350 million on the bus? Since the referendum spending is up 513 million. And still they whinge.
4. Remember Shipman. Killed over 200. Will never happen again. We will put in place monitoring to stop it.
Then you have Gosport, where one Doctor killed over 600. NHS admits to it. Public inquiry. For some reason, there's no trial. So why?
Simple. Regulator and insurance elements in the NHS are in cahoots. If there was a trial, that's over 600 damage payments that would have to be made. So the victim and their families pay.
NHS estimates 12,000 killed a year, but remember, they didn't detect Barton or Shipman.
There's a slightly racist assumption about that strict control measures are OK for Asians but won't work in Europe.
Ultimately, as many people have said, the only long term solution is a vaccine, and/or better treatments. That's a couple of years away.
But the herd immunity 'plan' is deeply flawed. For starters, the assumption that herd immunity will be reached is at best unproven. Then again, it requires that the huge increase in NHS capacity is semi-permanant, and even then, at the present rate of progerss it will take a couple of years before any kind of herd immunity is reached.
In the meantime, our border may be open, but people from a Britain where the disease is rampant would be barred from visiting most parts of the world. And do you really think that life would go back to normal? Remember that the football league and many organisations shut before the lockdown. Simple self-preservation will keep people at home if they know that mixing carries a high chance of a fatal disease.
Sorry, but there are no easy solutions here and whatever mix of policies is adopted, normal life will not be coming back for some considerable time.
"we are expecting those in the NHS to suffer as footsoldiers in war and to treat them with the respect this deserves".
Front line NHS staff, no question
Diversity & Clownworld Management back office staff ?
No chance
A good start would be the NHS logisics division being closed down (senior management sacked/no compensation). Amazon/Ocado & a phoenix NHS logistics division to bid for the contract of moving NHS materiel around the country.
"self-preservation will keep people at home if they know that mixing carries a high chance of a fatal disease."
But we know that for the majority of people in good health that there isn't much danger.
The one thing that we don't have at the moment are good data wrt. the prevalence of Covid in the wider population, mainly because they don't have sufficient numbers of accurate tests to do them. When they have tested up to now, it's been statistically useless with inaccurate tests on non-randomly selected subjects (ie. those presenting with symptoms in ICU)
Until we have accurate figures for transmissability and lethality then the government won't be able to make any decisions based on a firm scientific basis. We also don't know yet if any of the trials which are ongoing with other drugs such as chloroquinine are proving to be successful. If they do prove to be useful, and the transmission rate isnt as high as we think, then that's the way out of our current predicament.
Post a Comment