Can't see how airlines survive in 2020...

So (congrats Boris!) I saw snuck out this week by the Prime Minister was finally a review of how people enter the UK. Now the virus is under control, there ismore of a need to stop people from abroad coming to re-infect us all.
As such, the guidance will be 2 weeks quarantine for all visitors to the UK. We can assume other countries will do the same.
Also I travel for business a lot, this year until March I was on a plane every week without fail to somewhere or other. Since then not so much. At the office we are planning to not do any travel in 2020. And even in 2021 maybe no non-essetnial travel like conferences etc. so a steep drop in spend.
Few of us will be willing to take foreign holidays with 28 days of quarantine in total around the edges of it - unless your planning a few months in Australia who would even think about this.
Finally, with the UK being hard hit many countries will not want UK covid-ridden tourists anyway for a long time and visa restrictions may are likely. We may find we are not very popular with the locals if we were to go anyway.
All this is a perfect storm for our airlines, no business travel and no tourist travel for six to twelve months. No way the industry can survive in the shape it is now, maybe with drastic cost-cutting, no new planes, giving up all leases, giving up airport slots and reducing staff to only enough to run a skeleton service. The only good news is fuel will be at record lows and in normal times this is huge part of their costs.
Meanwhile some Countries less affected will be able to suport their airlines who will 'fly' into the market and pick up the slots and share when the time comes for a real renewal.
It is a right mess and along with a few other sectors I can't see how share prices are sustained where they are today when you see what is coming in the next few quarters.
Am I too pessimistic...what have I missed?
Likewise, and ditto for other sectors.
The economy is screwed. A few sectors will be less affected (usual defensive one like food, drink & vices, power etc) and IT/telecoms could be added to this. A lot of their customers will be broke (hospitality/pubs/restaurants, travel, estate agents etc) so even they won't be completely immune.
We are in the unenviable position - even after a 1000 point selloff - of having very high share prices in an economy that has little/no growth potential. The high share prices are the product of billions injected into financial asset prices. If the reopening after lockdown spreads the virus and produces a second wave that overwhelms the health care system on a broader basis, the economy could be shutdown again. If it's kept open, it could be disrupted by widespread illness or more likely a reluctance to accept exposure to the virus. On the other hand, if the virus has run its course, or the threat was exaggerated, the existing stifling debt burden still remains.
The danger is that a sick economy will be blamed on the closedown, not on the debt burden. Reopening the economy will not make the debt burden disappear.
Solution(s) ? - Not presently visible
With airlines, it depends, a lot of countries like tourism, so I'm sure things can be arranged.
I can see "Corona Resorts" in places like Spain. You land, you go through a sealed off part of the airport, go into a special bus, get shuttled over to an isolated, all-inclusive, armed-guards-on-the-outside-enforcing-isolation resort.
But, until we get a verified vaccine, regular trips will be off.
Concur. Assets remain grossly over-valued - a consequence of QE. If HMT has its boots on, it will prevaricate on bailouts for listed corps until they have burned through cash reserves and the weakest have gone to the wall. Taxpayer's future payments should only be used to maintain assets of national importance, which should be bought at basement prices. Preserving the wealth of current owners and investors is not an economic priority. As Mr D has pointed out, the assets will remain.
As for debt, well, there are only three ways to get rid of it; pay it off, inflate it away or write it off. I suspect we will see some combination of all three.
Aye, Raedwald has it. Buy only what we taxpayers must, and that at a bargain price.
