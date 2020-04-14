Ending lockdown - brand strategy needed

I really hope the Government can do a better job of Lockdown undoing than they did of doing it in the first place.
If we remember those heady weeks of er... last month, we can recall the Government seemed taken aback by the speed of the epidemic spread, as was every Government in Europe and North America.
Now though we have more time to consider how we get out of this box, as there are a few things that need sorting first:
1) As per yesterday, antibody tests and copious full body PPE for the NHS key workers.
2) Low enough community tranmission that the whole pandemic won't just start up again immidiately.
3) Enough extra NHS capacity to cope for a year with a few thousand people on ventilators at any one time.
Only really point 3 has been achieved, so we will be here another couple of weeks. But the lockdown must be released to save the economy but also in a flexible way that allows it to be re-imposed if needs must. The way to do this it to have a simple colour coded system.
This system can be used on motoroway signs, train stations, TV/Radio ads etc to let the population know where we are at any time. I would propose something like the below:
Chilli - Full lockdown as now, no going out, to be saved for when deaths are over 400 a day
Lemon - Travel to work, with masks, if needed, schools open, restaurants and cafes for takeaways, football behind closed doors etc.
Apple - social distancing stil in place, wearing masks when travelling, leisure open but with social distancing measures ( e.g less covers in restaurants, limited people in pubs, 50% capacity in sports stadiums)
It will only be with a vaccine in place of herd immunity that we will release from Apple status - so maybe not until spring 2021. In the meantime we need something that gives the populace a guide as to how they can live under this Covid-19 threat, but to do so responsibly and effectively whilst balancing risk and work.
If you like this idea, feel free to promote it, I am keen the Government make a better fist of explaining this clearly than they did in March when we entered the lockdown.
I'd add that as well as lots of testing, we need a contact tracing app with follow-up contact tracing teams so that a new community health system can play whack-a-mole and stamp out local outbreaks as they occur. (To which you can add the level of compulsion you choose.)
Something like this, together with quarantine of overseas visitors, is what other countries are using to manage the outbreak. Why not learn from international best practice?
I'm still of the belief a vaccine will be in place by November, some research is moving ahead at amazing speed and I can imagine a less liberal govt than ours cutting corners and starting compulsory vaccinations. If it works who would not be brave enough to follow?
A vaccine normally takes 10 to 15 years to develop. For good reason.
This disease will prove to be fatal to less than 1%.
For this we are prepared to risk the health of 99% ?
I would add that debates about PPE, ending lockdown, post-lockdown control measures, etc. all seem very insular. It appears that the scientific advice to the cabinet is being filtered through the SAGE expert group, who seem fixated by the work of one small team at Imperial College.
C19 is a worldwide problem and there are a variety of policy responses happening at large scale, and at small scale through the work of disparate individuals. What is needed is a new group of open-minded people (Dominic Cummings' misfits) who can look at what is happening in other countries (even non-English speaking ones!) and formulate a mix of policy options.
The world isn't going back to normal any time soon and a broad range of policies will be needed to allow us to get a functioning economy ticking along until a vaccine is ready.
EK, normally is the word! most of those developing vaccines had already done years of prep on mers and sars so they hit the ground running and are already using their new variations on test subjects and are moving ahead at unprecedented speed, its almost a pharma manhattan project. The 1% has to be balanced against the almost 100% fear this has caused justified or not.
"1) As per yesterday, antibody tests and copious full body PPE for the NHS key workers."
I think this brings us directly back to the general uselessness of the NHS bureaucracy.
Guido today is reporting that the very slow ramp up in testing is in part caused by PHE refusing private sector assistance coupled with PHE's preference for a slow, centralised, bureaucratic system. I'm not sure how you fix that short of just declaring PHE unfit for purpose and side-lining it.
I suspect PPE shortages arise from a similar problem. Regular sources are no longer enough. Alternatives are becoming available, as UK companies switch to making PPE, but the NHS bureacracy is too inflexible - or just lazy - to make that work.
Matthew Parris on Sky last night brought up an interesting point. What is the chain of command from Matt Hancock down though the NHS trusts? Can Hancock sack an incompetent trust chief executive? Do chief executives take orders from Hancock? If not, what on earth is the mechanism for making these wasters
do better?
On a side note, I recommend a perusal of the good Dr North’s EU Referendum blog. He should just change the name to “why everyone is a moron except me”
YDG: Very interesting about the uselessness of the command and control approach of PHE. Guido notes that Cummings is back at work today. Perhaps he can stir things up a bit.
