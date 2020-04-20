Labour Party Bans "Passion of St Tibulus"

The volcanic eruption that is the mighty leaked Labour report rumbles on, you couldn't devise a more compelling political distraction if you were Old (Domi)Nic himself.
Switching idioms, this is a regular pile-up of a car crash. The ambulance-chasing lawyer cited in the Observer is obviously angling for some very juicy instructions, and good luck to him.
[He] told the Observer: “There are lots and lots of claims. There are claims under the Data Protection Act, there are claims for breach of confidence or invasion of privacy and there are claims for libel. It is a very lengthy report that mentions a lot of people. I’ve been contacted by 15 people. Each one of them could well have several claims. What is going on is phenomenal ... There are actions against the party, actions against individuals, actions against commentators. People need to be careful about statements that have been made. If this bankrupts the Labour party or individuals, so be it ...”That's the spirit, boy. Lots and Lots of Claims! Haha. The angle I particularly like is the idea that party members can be forbidden from sharing the document - a bit like the old ruling from Rome that lay Catholics mayn't read the Bible. Or, for that matter, view the blasphemous Passion of St Tibulus: another deeply counterproductive instruction, as Father Ted discovered.
ND
