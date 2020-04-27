So how bad is it?

This is the biggest unknown question at the moment - jut how bad is Covid-19 and how bad is the economy?
Boris is back at work today, but after the scare he had you can imaginehe will be very conservative on following the health guidance.
But the Government is rapidly getting into crazy amounts of debt and the economy is ruined for a generation already. People are talking about a recession worse than 2008 (supposedly a once in two generation event) but to me it seems not really dealing with what that means.
The comparison is now crucial because it will determine the next phase. At some point lockdown will be releaxed, but I fully expect a crash in the stock markets and property prices at that time, as the damage becomes more visible.
In parrallel we will know if the end of lockdown increases the virus spread once more and by how much. It could be we get back to the early March situation very quickly, or it could be that we stabilist with it in our society but at a lower level.
Closing our economy will kill tens of thousands of people, this will only exaccerbate the curretn situation. Already hospitals are empty as people stay away, many of the 'excess' deaths reported are likely to be not Covid but people dying of strokes and heart attacks at home. Missing cancer scanning and treatment is also lethal.
Such a hard balance to get right, but to my mind the Government should press on with ending lockdown at the beginning of May to begin an assessment of the situation, following the Red/Amber/Green type strategy recommended here and elsewhere a couple of weeks ago.
13 comments:
Sadly, the deaths are real. See https://www.euromomo.eu/graphs-and-maps, which shows that excess deaths in England are a 48-sigma event this year.
Australia, New Zealand, and even parts of Eastern Europe are the models to follow, with the virus supressed to very low levels and consequently, a functioning economy. Unfortunately, getting from where we are to where we'd like to be is not easy, if it's possible at all.
Chris Whitty says that only 10% of people in the UK have had Covid-19. That resulted in 20,000 hospital deaths and probably another 10,000 in peoples homes and care homes. So if we open up the economy and just let the virus rip until it stabilizes at 60% of the country infected, that will mean another 150,000 deaths. Anybody think that is politically feasible?
Finally, who in the wider world would want to visit or trade with a UK where the virus is running unchecked.
Alas, no painless options here.
I think some people are quietly taking matters into their own hands.
I have a ready-made economic indicator in the station car-park which I pass every day on my exercise. Since the beginning of the lockdown there have been 5 cars there each day which I think are those of the staff. Today for the first time there were 3 more cars parked. This car-park pre-Covid was usually rammed on week days with commuter cars.
I shall be watching progress each day and keep a tally of the cars parked. I somehow doubt it will ever go back to what it was as many people have got used to working from home and businesses have been adjusting to the new normal. If so that will be a godsend for all those commuters who had ridiculous daily commutes.
We have been well and truly buggered by the CCP. The West should pay back any debt to China at a pound a month - but then what will the CCP release upon us in revenge ? Airborne ebola ?
"Politically feasible"
Nothing is politically feasible now. The mother of all economic depressions is about to hit us. We'll be forced to buy more Chinese tat than ever.
Australia and New Zealand are different countries to ours. Lots of space and largely conservative mono cultures. New Zealand has 3 million fewer people to deal with than the Mayor of London and the land mass of England.
We don't know who is dying *of* or *with* CV19 and I don't think anyone over the age of 78 (the average age male mortality) with a life threatening condition (even mild ones) should be counted as *of*.
It is interesting to note that France and Belgium are doing a lot worse than us but you wouldn't know it from the MsM. Also that Trump's America has just over half the death rate of France - never let that get in the way of telling you "50,000 Americans have died !" without any context.
Either way, economic crash, CV19 decimation, both or neither... the Conservatives are going to get a kicking and be out of office.
"Politcally feasible" and politics run by Piers Morgan has a lot to answer for.
Letting the virus rip ? Well it does get it done and dusted, all we're doing is extending the deaths over a longer time scale in the hope of a vaccine sometime never. And as of being a global pariah ? Well China doesn't give a shit about that and the BBC doesn't scrutinise them at all. Not one bit.
We should be isolating the vulnerable as much as possible and letting the rest work. Alas the global league table doesn't allow us to do that despite the fact that we don't know how each country is keeping score.
Jan - I agree. I think commuters will either have gone bust or figured that working from home is feasible. The rail industry is stuffed. I'm not entirely sad about that. Lots of entitled and overpaid people in it.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Sweden has 80 fewer deaths per million than we do.
Reopening the economy, or keeping it closed, will create deaths either way.
Had the lockdown not happened, most of those operations not happening now, wouldn't have happened anyway, and the timescale of "not happening" would be long as the virus took down, and likely killed, enough NHS staff to create a health care crisis on a frightening scale.
There's no right answers, no matter how the media may scream for one, there's just hoping the selected option is the least worst with no way of knowing if it was until long after the event.
There needs to be a reckoning with China over this, although how to do that without causing some form of conflict I don't know.
E-K
"the Conservatives are going to get a kicking and be out of office. "
I'm not so sure about that. Bear in mind that the entire country is now living
the socialist dream - empty shelves in supermarkets, queues, most high-street
shops closed, almost anything you might want to do for fun is banned, high and
rising unemployment, soaring national debt. Most people accept this for now,
as a temporary, emergency measure because they believe it is necessary to
avoid an even worse outcome. However, the Labour loons that are now saying
things like "Jeremy won the argument" or even "Covid 19 means you get Labour
policies regardless of how you vote" are telling us that Labour's offer at the
next election is ... "You remember what your life was like under lockdown?
Well, vote Labour and you will live that way permanently". Except it's
even worse than that for Labour. Their usual electoral offer is "Free Stuff! -
free broadband, free University, free healthcare, free everything!" but
this government will have no choice but to push borrowing, taxation and even
money printing to the limits - maybe beyond - so there will be no scope for
Labour to promise spending increases.
It would be tough for Labour at the best of times, but as the party of
pretentious, out-of-touch, metropolitan guardianistas they have no chance when
Rishi Sunak is in the process of wearing out the only club in their golf bag.
I am currently renting. I have had an offer accepted on a house, but can obviously pull out at the moment. Exchange is 3 weeks away.
I had decided to go ahead with it due to the risk of inflation (most of my assets are in cash at the moment). I seem to be almost the only one worried about this though... why is this? With all the money being printed, and people being paid not to work? Have people calculated that the new money is a drop in the bucket compared to the destruction that's taking place?
Equity in house would be 50%, and I will have > 2 years' expenses of cash in the bank after the purchase, so relatively low risk... but now having serious doubts nonetheless.
Why are people so unconcerned about inflation?
anon. re inflation
i agree with you. its a worry.
we make a lot less stuff than 2 weeks ago, the only thing we seem to of made is lots of paper money.
as you suggest its going to end up somewhere. if not this month.
tend to think its going to be assets as we've proven we dont need cars/trains/pubs/restaurants. but we sure do need somewhere to stay and hide.
DJK - you can ease things without "letting the virus rip".
There's reearch (not trumpeted by the BBC) from both Oxford and LSHTM showing that deaths peaked on 8 April - which means *infection* peaked 21 days before that, which was actuallty before lockdown began - i.e. even in conditions when people were packing out the Naitonal Parks, infections were falling.
So the evidence for continuing lockdown just isn't there. The brakes need to come off a bit. That needn't mean they come off the whole way - but there's lots you can do without letting it rip.
"Sweden has 80 fewer deaths per million than we do."
You might compare Sweden with Britain-minus-London, as there is no giant city in Sweden comparable to London.
New Zealand is doing very well for the same reason. The average distance between people (in normal times) would be a useful index.
Don Cox
Almost everyone is getting far too excited by comparing numbers that may well be apples to oranges.
Moreover they are doing it far too soon. It's as if some dolt had written a history of WWII in the summer of 1940. Germany Triumphant! A comparison five years from now might be instructive.
My opinions/guesses are these:
(i) People were absurdly insouciant at the beginning: 'Chinese people are getting nasty colds' would be a reasonable paraphrase of what the bone-headed were saying. So we under-reacted.
(ii) People then became far too excited; calm analysis was required and instead we got the 'my model says' crowd creating hysteria, helped no end by the media. So we over-reacted. Specifically, we reacted unintelligently and with far too broad a brush.
(iii) I have puzzled for some time at the disproportion between the reaction of the Chinese government and the dangers of the disease - it's lethal, true, but hardly the Black Death. I now wonder whether it really did escape from a research lab. And when the cock-up scientists briefed the CCP on the damage that the escaped virus might cause, the CCP took their draconian measures. Happily it's turned out to be less bad than these (hypothetical) scientists predicted. So far. The bugger is mutating all the time, after all.
@anon 2:28 - I'm not concerned about inflation for 2 reasons:
1) Most nations are in the same boat, so currency fluctuations won't be as large as if it was just us printing money; and
2) Same thing was said about QE, and all the inflation went into assets rather than day-to-day, which likely says something uncomplimentary about the state of our economy.
@Kev - We're not Sweden. The Swedes have a different attitude to us when it comes to socialising, around half already pretty much practiced social distancing before the virus appeared by dint of personality. They've also nowhere near the population density.
They've also got a similar issue to use with care homes.
Post a Comment