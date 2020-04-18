The unbearable lockdown

As night follows day, so the media hyperventilating about the need for a hard lockdown have switched to demanding an end to it.
The lockdown though now is causing a real split between those who are being furloughed or in full work and those who have lost their income entirely. Clearly the latter group are rather keen on coming out of lockdown so that they can survive.
My own focus today is those who are in lockdown but basically on an enforced staycation. There are millions of people now in this state. Whilst worried for the future, they are actually having quite a nice break now. My hunch is quite a few won’t fancy a return to work. These will be the group that claim they are too scared to travel etc in true new woke style. They will demand to work from home or have sick leave.
The longer we have a lockdown, the worse this mindset will become. For this alone, we need to quickly long term impact for this further 3 week lockdown. I have not criticised the Government ugh clearly are trying their best and the time for asking questions about preparedness is later when we are through the worst.
France has already seen this phenomenon, I was speaking to an employer there who said 30% of staff won’t come back because they don’t feel safe but expect someone to pay them (white collar workers).
4 comments:
What are the insurance implications for employers????
Govt will need to legislate
and on Constructive Dismissal
its an odd situation.
MrsQ is Our NHS, so is working almost as normal. She is not a nurse or doctor, so has a 20% reduced workload.
I am working. Almost the same as before. Slightly shortened hours. But I travel to work each day. And although it is 35% reduced business, it feels much the same. Kids are at home. As they would be in the summer holidays, anyway,
So, much of lockdown, hasn’t made any difference to my family at all.
Reports of people doing online yoga and learning German. Basket weaving and online choirs etc, is something for other people, my work time takes up as much as it did before. And a lot of people are in that situation. This super-holiday, is for other people.
it’s an uneven crisis, . A doctor I know in icu, works 14 hours a day, most says.. A dentist, works zero. Aircraft Engineers are working the same, but from home. Admin at the same aerospace plant, are working 70% of what they did, but from home. While some managers I know, working from home, are far busier.
The people I know in food, are rushed off their feet. Those I know in travel or house sales, are unemployed.
The critical. High risk or over 70s can’t even go outside, never mind shopping.
Our ‘ war’ stories are going to be very different.
same as in most shooting-wars, in fact
Post a Comment