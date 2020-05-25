Boris Needs His Wits About Him

The Guardian report when Stephen Kinnock MP drove from South Wales to London to wish Dad a happy birthday during lockdown.https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/mar/29/stephen-kinnock-targeted-by-police-for-visiting-father-neilStephen Kinnock targeted by police for visiting father, NeilSouth Wales force criticised for tweeting disapproval of MP defying coronavirus rules"The MP then defended the move, saying he had been delivering “necessary supplies” and only stayed “long enough to sing ‘happy birthday’ to Dad”. Critics said the police were overzealous in publicly criticising the MP, as others warned they could could lose the respect of the public. "Bit of a contrast with the 153 "Cummings Must Go" articles currently making the Guardian even less readable.
