Guest Post: At The Blunt End

Well here we are, regulars at the Capitalists (not) @ Work Arms and how honoured I am to spend a moment serving behind the bar rather than arguing with customers in front of it. (If I've offended anyone I didn't meant it.)
We may be a nation all in this together but I disagree that we are a nation united, as The Sun trumpets this morning. We are not. We are one that is deeply divided. This disease has opened up every fissure in this land and by golly, aren't there a lot of them! Continuity Remain vs Brexit for one, managers struggling to start up businesses vs no-win-no-fee lawyers (aka 'elf 'n' safety); then there's devolution. Oh my! Whatever England may need right now, we are going to get what Scotland wants. Boris could not make a bold decision even if he wanted to because Nicola Sturgeon simply says in advance of his addresses "This is what Scotland's doing [financed by, errr, the Treasury] and we don't want to come out of lockdown". So England can't come out of lockdown because if we do the death rates will undoubtedly climb and will contrast badly with Scotland's which the BBC will point out with glee.
We are in a game of duck-and-cover, soon to turn into Whack-a-Mole because we simply have to start thinking about making a living once more. I feel it in the air that we are about to see the return of soup kitchens and there is no assurance that there will be a vaccine any time soon to stop that. I'm pretty sure it won't all be over by Christmas so the only thing that can prevent us from tipping into the economic abyss are very hard decisions of which our comfortably furloughed and suntanned people (particularly on state wages) are unready to stomach.
I really don't envy anyone in a position of authority in our divided country these days. There are no easy decisions. The situation is awful from every angle, especially politically. This the most exquisitely wicked disease to screw up the West. The Goldilocks disease. Not too strong, not too weak, not too impossible to cure... juuuust right. Tepid enough to royally bugger us up. And on that note I'm afraid to report that owing to social distancing, C@W Arms can no longer serve you the All-Day-Breakfast. We can, however, chuck some tepid porridge at you with a ladle - the bad news is that it tastes foul, the good news is that there's plenty of it.
Tuck in!
E-K
3 comments:
We are united in the urgency and importance of the issue.
Keep safe and best regards
The issue is simple. Comprehensive stupidity. The whole world has lost its sense of proportion. People who are not exposed to germs will have no immunity to them, hence stay at home guarantees a second wave of unwellness. Good luck to us all.
"We are one that is deeply divided"
That includes Lockdown "Leavers" vs "Remainers", for want of a better description. Many people were proclaiming a few weeks back that there would soon be mass civil disobedience if the lockdown continues. But the millions currently enjoying a taxpayer funded break from work, don't want to return to their humdrum jobs, and so there is no united public to make a stand. Can you imagine the consequences when one large protest meets another from the opposite faction?
