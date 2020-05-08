How has the UK Government done re Covid-19?

Here are we, about 10 weeks into the depths of the crisis. It came very suddenly and took the whole of the West by surprise. East Asian countries, more used to China's lies and the SARS pandemic, were much better prepared overall.
With Lockdown weeks long now and the media going from one panic about not long enough to another about it being to long depending on what day it is, it is hard to judge what is going on.
The media are obsessed by narrative and story. They can whip up a storm about the danger of covid just as easily as downplaying it to a mild flu. I give the Labour party some credit here, they are manipulating this well with constant placemen and women able to go on about lack of PPE - following and feeding any negative narrative on the Government. Fine practice at the dark arts.
So how do we think they have done overall. We wont really know for a year or so when this horrid thing has swept around the world, but two months in is enough to make some statements -
A) Preparedness - the NHS has not been tested like Spain or Italy, the Nightingales were built but not needed. Overall, very creditable on this front. The lack of testing and PPE is a global issue for the most part but does show up some failure as does the miss of how important it was to protect care homes and care home staff. 6/10
B) Reaction Speed - Way too slow to close airports from key countries like Italy and Spain where we knew the infection was. This alone has led to a much bigger outbreak. On the other hand, they were much better with holding off on lockdown, knowing it would only last effectively for a few weeks - despite media madness at either end of it. 4/10
C) Medical Policy - By following SAGE the Government has both been senisble and given itself a get out of jail free card. The arguments about whether SAGE is right or not dont matter - literally know one knows better in the Country, it is just that answers are not easy. 8/10
D) Leadership - As the polls show, Boris is flying and Hancock and Sunak have been overall very assured. Raab did a good job standing in at a tough time. In comparison to the endless campaiging and whining from Labour, plus with a very hostile media to cope with, they have been excellent. 9/10
E) Economics - A generous furlough scheme has kept the Country in stasis for now. The scheme was delivered well too in short order. Other elements of the package are expensive but no one seems to care for now, the bill comes later. Hard to fault what has been done, but I fear extending furlough too long will be costly move and affect people too much. 8/10
9 comments:
The overriding fear seems to have been that the NHS would be overwhelmed, and on that basis, the government has done well.
Unfortunately, there are widely published international comparisons of death rates, and the UK compares very badly. With 32000 dead and counting, it's hard to argue that this has been a policy success, when compared to pretty much any other country.
It's an awful situation to be landed with. There are no easy choices and fair play to anyone who hasn't run away.
It's not just the disease but that the country is clearly fragmented and there can be no decisive and brave direction.
The outbreak was clearly well under way when Boris was elected.
Any lack of supplies or contingency planning are down to the PMs elected since the 2009 Swine Flu epidemic at least - not the PM in office for several months.
I wouldn't give them such high marks for economics - wait til the bill arrives, and I don't mean the government borrowing figures, or even tax increases to pay for it. I mean the return of 1980 style unemployment figures which are baked into the pie by the lockdown. Everyone currently sat around on 80% wages enjoying the sunshine will feel a bit different when they attempt to return to work and find all thats waiting for them is a P45. Thats who is going to pay for all this, the massed ranks of the newly unemployed. Anyone under 50 will never have personally experienced such times. They may come to wish we'd just got on with it, rather like the generation of 75 years ago did, instead of pretending that no-one must ever die of anything. Perhaps those assaulting the Normandy beaches should have refused because they didn't have the correct PPE, that would have showed Adolf.
Sobers - are we sure many NHS workers are "refusing to work because they don't have the correct PPE" ? Not the ones I know
Believe me, soldiers complain bitterly when they don't have the kit they think they'd like. They bloody get on with it, though
And let's remember there were strikes all through WW2. At the height of the B of B (as Londoners of my father's generation would often recall), the Liverpool dockers came out on strike. The London buses were on strike on VE day!
There's no golden age, and plenty of bastards
Pretty much agree on all scores, CU. Also that the real reckoning will be many months from now
I'm not sure capital-L Labour deserves the credit for the carping - the Beeb, C4 and various bitter freelance lefties do the business for them
Starmer has a lawyerly 'strategy' - well, more a lawyerly proclivity - which is that he's sure he'll always be able to find a logical flaw in anything written on paper. He probably can - indeed, probably anyone with half an education could - but it's not remotely enough to score heavily, because it's transparent and at the same time boring to the masses. Clever-clever never worked with John & Mrs Bull
there's a telling passage in Wolf Hall, where prosecutor Cromwell is grilling More in the dock. More pulls out a brlliant but lawyerly point, and looks around smugly, expecting the jury to be suitably impressed. They are not. Starmer is that complacent lawyer
and of course he's brimming with confidence, and Won't Be Told - by anyone on anything, it seems. Plus, behind him the Labour Party is gearing up for some serious internecine stuff. If there's anyone strategising properly for him, it'll probably be (a) the internal bloodletting has to happen sooner or later, let's have it now; (b) in the meantime, go with whatever you think, provided you put down a few markers and avoid giving too many hostages to fortune
My point is that other generations have had to face far greater personal risks than covid-19, and got on with it. Just as we should have done. 30k deaths is nothing more than a bad flu winter. Hell we had 44k excess flu deaths as recently as 2014/15, and we didn't turn the economy into a crater then, so why now? People have become soft, everyone thinking someone else must take responsibility for them, to protect them from everything.
Well they're going to have to face this one, one way or another. There will be no vaccine, not a magic bullet one anyway. The economy will have to be opened up soon, and people return to work and risk infection, otherwise we will all be in a Depression. This virus is going to be around permanently from now on in one form or another, its going to come back again and again, winter after winter, in new guises. Just as generations before us had to cope with the idea that death was never far away, regardless of age, so are we. All this wishful thinking about vaccines and returning to 'normal' needs to be replaced with some hard truths - its here, there's little we can do to stop it, we are all going to get it eventually, probably multiple times in our lives and it will be the death of many of us, eventually. Life's hard, deal with it.
Interesting - as ever - CU
a) Preparedness : How do the NHS procurers of equipment get a free pass ?
b) Reaction speed : Airports (& Channel) are still open with no/minimal checks. Absolute madness.
c) Medical Policy : SAGE are there to give advice. Guvmint decides if the advice is to be followed. That they followed clearly iffy advice (vide Ferguson & his
crappy pandemic modelling) will come back to bite them. Big time.
d) Leadership : Apart from a wobbly time when Boris was away with the nurses they seem to have performed as well as the low bar we set for pols these days allows.
e) Economics : The final bill has yet to be calculated, let alone presented.
We are in real unknown/off the charts territory, but would you buy a second hand car from any of the present political class ?
What if Sobers is right ? That there might never be a vaccine ?
In which case even the most competent of nations are going to have to suffer the fatalities in the end.
Per million we are still better than Italy, Spain, Belgium and France is not far behind - assuming equal counting.
"there are widely published international comparisons of death rates, and the UK compares very badly. "
Really? Compared to Italy, Spain, France, Belgium?
Of course there's not much chance that the data are gathered in compatible form, but insofar as you want to make comparisons on iffy data, we've not done badly. Not as well as Germany, I'll grant you. There the difference is so big that I find it hard to believe that it's all an artefact of definition.
And we carry one huge handicap compared to the rest of industrial Western Europe. We've got London.
