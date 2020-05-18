no work = no pay

It has been a long time coming, but finally the penny is dropping that lockdown is over and the Covid party can start to end. Unfortunately, the Government was so harsh in its biding in March and April that we now have a very scared population indeed.
Led by the Public Sector Unions and media cheerleaders like Pies Morgan, the scaring must go on. The fact that outside of care homes and hospitals there is only a tiny amount of Covid-19 now present must be ignored. The fact hat Covid is only bad for a small fraction of those that catch it must be ignored. The fact that Australia has completed a month long study to show kids don't really infect people (they carry too little virus in all likelihood ot pass on) must be ignored.
Nope, instead it is too dangerous to go back to work or have any sort of normal life. No pubs or restuarants, no airplane travel. No going back to to work.
The Government is in a fix here, after all, they started the panic and it becamse obvious when Boris himself was so ill with Covid.
But here we are with lockdown ending and the trains have gone from 97% below normal to 93% below normal. This is not good, far too many people want to stay at home.
The only solution will be a bit of stick at this time and a removal of carrot. Furlough must be run down quickly, with this the last month at 80% pay. Next month 40% would do, also teachers mus tbe told if they refuse to work that is their right, but the Government can also refuse to pay them (illness and shielding for the elderly teachers will have to be factored in).
The sooner we get things going the better for the social and economic health of the County, plus the quicker we find out if the second wave theories are true or another scare story.
4 comments:
It's a wonderful chance to sack lots of teachers. Take it!
Moreover it's a wonderful chance to remove all legal protection from strikes in monopoly suppliers to the public e.g. train companies. Take that chance!
Meantime the govt should be doing what it can to stop mad spending - e.g. goodbye to HS2 - and raising some funds by flogging off assets e.g. Channel Four and the BBC.
Someone suggested recently that they should introduce extra VAT on luxuries: "sumptuary taxation" such things used to be called. I'd start by levying it on sales of the Guardian, and membership subs for the Labour Party.
Easy to say, and I suppose people could be forced back to work. But you can't force customers to go cinemas or restaurants if they are still fearful of catching the disease. And you can't force other countries to take holidaymakers from a Britain which has the highest incidence of C19 in Europe. So which bits of the economy, that aren't already open, could seriously get back to normal?
"...the quicker we find out if the second wave theories are true..." If easing restrictions does lead to a second wave then that will have been a very expensive mistake.
@ dearieme :
"I'd start by levying it on sales of the Guardian" LOL
I was interested to note there was not a single extra car in the station car-park today......just the 5 which have been there throughout the lockdown (which belong to the station staff). So not a single commuter from here when there used to be several hundred on an average day....unless they've driven to London of course which is unlikely (100 miles from here).
As you say CU people have become too used to taking it easy and it will be very difficult to change this mindset now. They can't all be working from home surely.
Far more people about. Lots more cars on the roads. Lockdown is being phased in for retail, to begin reo
Being almost all shops, for July,1st.
This is the expected change in the furlough rules. At present, 80% pay, but employees cannot do any work.
So a shop, which might have 60%- 70% fewer visitors, is better off closed.
Once furlough goes to 40% payoff stay away. But allows up to 60% part time working, many more high street businesses might be tempted to reopen, even if only part time.
At present it is the all or nothing furlough, causing a log jam in private sector. Business went from 100% to 0% overnight.it cannot return the same. 0- to 200% overnight. I think the chancellor knows this. And the next phase will be some way of managing a gradual furlough easing.
The 100% pay in the public sector causing an unwillingness for some to return, is it’s own problem.
