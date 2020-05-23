Some Authoritative Covid Stuff

- For a very long time, progress on anti-viral medecine lagged many miles behind anti-bacterial. Then HIV came along,followed by some serious effort, the resuts of which are impressive. HIV has broadly been tamed, and one of the hepatitis family (I forget which) can be cured easily now. They've really got the bit between the teeth, and he's confident something will soon be available by way of treatment for the various types of corona virus: there are several promising angles of attack
- When it is, it will be generic, able to be stockpiled, and probably good against any of the corona family. He even went so far as to say: this could be the last coronavirus pandemic ever. (Brave man ... but I only report what I heard)
- One of the problems researchers face is ... shortage of experimental human subjects! Last month you could step into any European or US hospital and have as many as you needed. Now, the number of new cases coming forward is very small (!) They think they may need to ... (wait for it) ask for volunteers to be infected. Some would die
- The UK testing regime is now excellent (you hear that, Starmer?) - the expertly delivered tests, that is: home testing is not much use
- The idea of of a 'passive' herd immunity strategy was utterly bonkers. In no part of Europe has more than 4% of the population had the virus, and you need >>20%. Any health service would be overwhelmed along the way, long before that % could be reached
- It's entirely possible, indeed likely, there could have been corona virus outbreaks in Victorian times (this stuff has been around in animals for yonks). It's just that nobody would have noticed it, in amongst all the other illness and death in crowded areas. He suggested the Tudor-era sleeping sickness (made famous by Mantel) might have been a corona virus. Like the 1918-19 'flu, these things can just burn themselves out
