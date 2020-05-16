The Unlikely Hegemony of 'Thatcherite' Economics

The Corbynist in question is one Aaron Bastani: look him up for yourself, he is as wrongheaded as it is possible to imagine but transparently, ingenuously, painfully honest. He has also (supposedly) worked up a fully-developed new vision of the future that glories in the title fully automated luxury communism (sic): needless to say his vision is revered in some leftist quarters, and scorned in others (they all despise each other cordially in best Life of Brian fashion - it's all that earnest thinking).
Anyhow, à propos of "The Treasury is modelling a potential £500 *billion* deficit for this financial year. That would be around 25% of GDP", last week he went on to tweet:
You have to suspect Tories will go for pensions if deficit is as bad as it could be. They are going to massively rise in coming decades anyway so might as well deploy some shock doctrine. I think they’ll plump for that, citing ‘generational justice’, and VAT/NI.Now let's immediately accept that one interpretation of this, is: Bastani is merely predicting what the Tories will do next, because he assumes that they (foolishly) think "it all needs to be paid back eventually". But that's not how I read it. It seems to me (and others in the thread following his tweet) that young Aaron himself thinks it all does indeed have to be "paid back" - 'cept he'd do it via a wealth tax etc etc. He's just mulling over the conventional options for doing so, and speculating on the politics around the choices available. (I have no intention of ringing him up and finding out which is correct.) In any event, he didn't rise to the chiding of one of his BTL commenters who retorted:
Love the comments on here from Corbynistas implying the Govt have spent too much! Pot/Kettle.So for now, I'm sticking with my interpretation. Deep in the public psyche, plain vanilla grocer's-daughter Thatcherism rules, OK!
ND
5 comments:
"The Treasury is modelling a potential £500 *billion* deficit
Using the Ferguson model, no doubt.
I suppose all those Liverpudlian teachers will need paying somehow. Or at least kept in the manner that their accustomed to.
I think that most people will come to realise that the bill for this will have to be paid. And if it's not them, then it will be their kids paying it.
Unless you happen to work for the State. In which case the disparity between the pay, benefits and pension that the public sector receives and what those in the private sector get is going to become ever more starker.
I think people instinctively know that Socialism is the equal sharing of misery and the kind of crap that Bastani is pedalling only appeals to the middle class nomenklatura of the Labour Party.
One other option being apparently mulled by the treasury is the removal of higher rate pension tax relief which they spend £38bn per annum on. Note the way the word spend is used - not extracted with menaces which is more accurate. If future pension provision can be raided then I can see no reason the public sector can't share that pain also with a reduction in their future pension pot.
> removal of higher rate pension tax relief which they spend [made up number] on...
This one gets trotted out regularly.
Pension contributions are deferred salary. You should be taxed on it when you actually receive it, as a pensioner --- hence tax relief.
In an environment where there is too much mkney sloshing around looking for a home, i do wonder why we do not tax savings more
In the case of pensions the money is out of reach until 55 and so there is some good reason to provide some incentive go save for the long term.
For almost everything else, not so sure.
Like cgt on housing, or the whole ISA concept.
After all, the clever thing about qe is and was that it did not cause general inflation but, it did pump up asset prices and so benefit those who had assets.
Only seems fair that some of the gain is redistributed to all, many of whom have no assets.
Post a Comment