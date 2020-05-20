The Wage Slave Model of Capitalism

More recent developments like zero-hours contracts and the gig economy are widely seen as a baleful departure from this ideal, dragging people into membership of the 'precariat' (and ignoring aspects such as (a) quite a few people enjoy the flexibility of piece-work; (b) many Labour councils are at the forefront of zero-hours; and (c) some of our wealthiest and most glamorous citizens operate in this manner, from choice. OK, not very many in the grand scheme of things. But it's how I've operated for many years**, following on from an early career of a more conventional type.)
Easily forgotten, then, that at the first flowering of the industrial revolution, the wage-slave model was itself widely viewed as an abomination, and a dangerous one at that, putting the entire economy at risk. How so? I was reminded of the issue by a recent BTL comment from our friend Andrew:
We may be going back to the pre-industrial revolution days where it was normal to wfh. Some of the nicer terraced houses in Weston Super Mare still have large workshops at the end of the garden. Back in the day, that was where the artisan did his/her work^^.It's a bit more complicated than that. Prior to the introduction of the factory system, large quantities of properly marshalled labour were periodically required, regular examples being for the harvest, and for war. But other large-scale projects (inevitably labour intensive) were conducted as well: the construction of large buildings, canals, drainage schemes, country parks.
Able-bodied people - mostly of course, a rural population - lived primarily in smallholdings++. They had various basic skills, often crafts, and of course they represented a "reserve army" of raw labour since routinely they were more than somewhat self sufficient at the margin, if not strictly subsistence farmers. When a project was in the offing the menfolk could fairly readily drop what they were doing (a bit of work around their plot or in the little workshop), leaving that to the wife and children, and for several months, if needs be, go off and sell their services to someone who could make profitable use of them, be that commercial or the in the King's pay for a summer's campaigning season. When times were quiet they would return to their homes.
As a socio-economic system, this had tremendous flexibility. The theoretical fear was that by taking adults away to the newly expanding towns and cities to work 60-70 hours a week exclusively for one employer, all flexibility and social resilience would be lost. Somebody could no doubt explain how this danger was mitigated in the industrial transformation that brushed past all objections (there were of course moral as well as economic dangers foreseen by many - not least concerning how many people, newly-rich and poor, would no longer go in fear of the lord of the manor). We know, however, the transition was made triumphantly if not painlessly.
I haven't formed a theory of how this pertains to 2020. But it's an interesting input. As you know, along with our good friend Sackers I'm always intrigued by questions relating to flexibility / resilience vs efficiency. What's the perfect balance? Difficult to assess.
ND
________________________
** and you know how glamorous I am
^^ a neighbour of mine who was a silversmith worked in that manner until around 1990; and my next door neighbour today, a prosperous IT developer, has always worked mainly from his converted garage at the end of the garden
++ when I was first a local councillor (in a London borough), my ward still contained a number of smallholdings on a peripheral site of 15-20 acres - people living in railway carriages and the like, on plots like glorified allotments. They were all bought out for a housing development after only a couple of years of my tenure
It's not going to be pretty. I just hope to god someone in government is working on food rations right now.
How we get *there* is a matter for another day but my whole reason for being anxious about mass immigration was precisely this sort of scenario. Similarly the outsourcing of work and industry too which has left us most vulnerable.
To allow mass immigration to continue in light of recent events is a direct assault by government on its own people and will be seen as such by simplistic souls such as me, aka the majority.
Interesting as ever, ND.
There's nothing in this Brave New Chinese Virus World that would mitigate against the return of the relationship previously "enjoyed" between Lord & Serf.
PARABLE by LEO TOLSTOY
I see mankind as a herd of cattle inside a fenced enclosure. Outside the
fence are green pastures and plenty for the cattle to eat, while inside the
fence there is not quite grass enough for the cattle. Consequently, the
cattle are tramping underfoot what little grass there is and goring each
other to death in their struggle for existence.
I saw the owner of the herd come to them, and when he saw their pitiful
condition he was filled with compassion for them and thought of all he
could do to improve their condition.
So he called his friends together and asked them to assist him in cutting
grass from outside the fence and throwing it over the fence to the cattle.
And that they called Charity.
Then, because the calves were dying off and not growing up into
serviceable cattle, he arranged that they should each have a pint of milk
every morning for breakfast.
Because they were dying off in the cold nights, he put up beautiful
well-drained and well-ventilated cowsheds for the cattle.
Because they were goring each other in the struggle for existence, he put
corks on the horns of the cattle, so that the wounds they gave each other
might not be so serious. Then he reserved a part of the enclosure for the
old bulls and the old cows over 70 years of age.
In fact, he did everything he could think of to improve the condition of
the cattle, and when I asked him why he did not do the one obvious
thing, break down the fence, and let the cattle out, he answered: "If I let
the cattle out, I should no longer be able to milk them"
My father ran a family business that had existed for nearly two hundred years. The theme that ran through those years was the effort needed to hire and keep good employees.
Consequently I've always been suspicious of the Lords and Serfs model of firms. Is it the whinge of those who aren't good employees?
