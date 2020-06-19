600,000 unemployed in UK since Corona but QE re-starts

Interesting week of economic news in the UK to round-up:
- The ONS estimates around 600,000 people have lost their jobs in the last 3 months, but that this total will continue to increase sharply as the furlough scheme rolls off. Equally, job creation still remains quite high and also will continue as new companies appear to replace those impacted by Covid-19.
- The Bank of England thinks the economy shrinking 20% in Q3 is a good result as it had feared a 27% fall - however, it and the ONS estimates are very shaky for huge sectors of the economy like Travel and Leisure.
- The Bank of England also has put another £100 billion of quantitative easing into the economy. This will be huge boost to money supply which was lacking as demand fell away so much across the economy.
The big impact is that this money, together with the Federal Reserve, has succeeded where they failed in 2008. We had a 25% sell-off but the bounce back, supported by the Central Banks, has been impressive considering the circumstances. To me still it is only putting off the inevitable and cushioning the blow. However, that may in itself help to temper the worst of the recession. Funds and Asset Managers still have a 'risk-on' mindset.
I still think we are in for a choppy few months and an eventual nasty crash, but with the huge pump priming of the money markets, asset prices will hold up as those lucky recipients of free money it swap it for real assets.
when you say 'real assets', what do you mean?
-Gold
-Property
-Equities
-Cash
-Commodities
I do not have a good feeling about anything other than (possibly) CHF.
I noticed an article in today's Telegraph arguing that a cut in VAT would be a pretty useless move in our present circs. The gist was that the problem will be that people won't, or won't be able to, return to their previously normal life and its spending patterns.
The writer thought that the jobs that will be lost because of this won't be counteracted by knocking a few quid off the price of a new telly.
It sounded persuasive to me. But what then should we do?
"But what then should we do?"
Make it easier to employ people. Abolish employers NI, pension contributions, reduce restrictions on employing (and firing) people. Any business employing under (say) 10 people, no employment law at all, bar basic minimum wage and holiday entitlement. If you can't make people go out and spend at least make it as easy as possible for employers to keep employing, or indeed hire new employees.
Sobers +1.
Lowering employment taxes will be one of the best ways to manage the situation. I actually thinnk a VAT reduction is not a bad way of spurring spend at leisure and retail desitnations. Also abolish the air passenger duty to get people flying again. basically all hits to bits of the economy that need support. if you need to raise money, finally put in some digital taxes to restrain the overheating part of the economy.
Andrew - Yup those are real assets, except cash. Real assets tend to rise in value as money is pumped into a system - as we saw in 08 and 09 - inflation effectively gets hidden from the real economy as it channels into share prices etc. Side effect for governments is high bond prices = low yields. It is why they are so addicted to QE.
