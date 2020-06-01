Corbyn's legacy - endless protesting

One of the downsides of the many happy upsides to Jeremy Corbyn being Labour leader last year, has been his legacy of continual protest. Corbyn was keen to get on board with the lies spewed by the unltra-left (such as Austerity has killed 120,000 people, Boris the Butcher and other pathetic memes) and to encourage 'resistance' against the Tories. Indeed, this was deemed more important than winning elections (see, there were upsides...).
Now we have the awful murder in America of yet another black gut by over zealous police. Having lived in the the US the police can be very dangerous to get involved with. They get shot at very often so tend to take no chances. however, this was a horrible case of murder. As such the police have been fired and ut on muder charges. In the US, radical Antifa types have used this as a proxy for a bit of reioting as have the various criminals who have had their 'livings' curtailed by lockdown.
Why though a huge protest in London? Justice in the US is being done, there is no similar case in the UK. The huge protest in London was a chance to have a little protest and possibly again for some criminals to get out and about and back to a bit of nicking.
This is Corbyn's legacy, any issue anywhere needs a huge protest and somehow it is the Tories fault - ecology, fascism, communism, police brutality- whatever cause takes their fancy (except grooming gangs for some reason). Even when the issue is a domestic one in the US.
In lighter times I wuold be relaxed, this is a good way for the left to expend their energy without achievingng any of their nutty aim. But with us literally just having a bit of control over the Coronavirues it was a very porr thing to do to have a mass protest in Central London yesterday. Sadly it shows what a bunch of hippocrits lefties are, baying for Cummings' blood a few days agho but happy to go on a dangerous march which could easily become a super-spreading virus event.
I think there were demos in Germany too. And you can go back to the Grosvenor Square riots against the Vietnam war, when Harold Wilson hed refused US requests for Britain to join in. Obviously some people were rioting for the joy of it, rather than to make a useful protest, but I don't think that is a new phenomenom or uniquely British.
It's not Corbyn's legacy, it's pent up anger, just like Brexit was.
In the US it's become a funnel to channel all kinds of rage, including lockdown and unemployment.
Over here, not dissimilar, and we're seeing protests going across the West.
I'm somewhat pleased the UK hasn't anywhere near the same level of 'fuel' for this fire than the US has though.
Not murder,at least not yet. Read charge sheet and prelim coroners report, a career violent criminal who resisted arrest when possibly under the influence of? Do not buy into this leftist weaponising of an unfortunate incident, an incident being used to attack all of us and all we have built.
There are 4-5 police in attendance
Man is on the floor
Policeman knelt on the mans neck.
He said he could not breathe.
After 6 mins policeman is told that the man has lost consciousness by another policeman
Policeman knelt on the mans neck for another 3 mins
Man dies
Man might not be a good person, and may have resisted arrest, but, this is not a capital offense.
The bugger had already been handcuffed. So killing him by kneeling on his neck was murder.
There was no rioting and looting after this murder, though. I wonder why?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OflGwyWcft8
@Thud - no, its murder.
If he'd been stood up, threatening with a weapon, then I support any office who decides the happiest path is to unload until he stops moving.
Handcuffed, on the floor? Fuck that. It's about as cold an example of murder as you get.
The preliminary autopsy report stated that the death was not due to asphyxiation.
That is, the kneeling on the neck was not the cause of death.
Having said that, due to the inflammatory nature of the matter, the cops involved should have immediately been suspended, and a murder investigation announced.
There is certainly the perception that cops in America are above the Law, and it surely was obvious that not taking action was only going to lead to problems.
"Now we have the awful murder in America of yet another black gut by over zealous police."
You'd not realise from the media 'narrative' that the US police kill more white folks than black folks, by a ratio of nearly 2:1. The US police are not racist, they are a fascist occupying force, that kills with no care for any skin colour, just its own interests.
