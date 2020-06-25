Junk Jenrick: He's a Horrible Foretaste of the Future

Why? - because of the feeding-frenzy that is the post-covid-brave-green-new-world plan to Save the Economy. Due process is about to go straight out of the window, and the most outrageous windfalls are going to be harvested by the biggest liars and most brazen bribers and "lobbyists" - on a scale nobody will be able to keep up with. There aren't the regulators in the land to even attempt it, still less the politicians with the balls to offer them any support if they were to - once in a while, in the most egregious (or randomly discovered) cases.
If it were me, before launching the forthcoming list of privileged "shovel-ready projects" about to be given, errrr, whatever they want, I'd pass a one-paragraph Profiteering Act, as follows:
If any person breaches or faciltates the breach of any law or regulation, or makes or endorses any fraudulant statements or claims, in the process of developing or approving any project receiving government support under the [Saving the Economy Emergency Act 2020] they shall be guilty of a Crime punishable by an unlimited fine, forfeiture of state benefits, and 10 years in prison, in addition to other applicable penalties extant for the Crime, if any. No Statute of Limitations shall apply to such Crimes.Or something. I'm no constitutional lawyer but you get the drift. Fire a resounding warning-shot right at the start. Make it really easy to make an example of somebody high profile, and then do it. Make the would-be war profiteers and their little helpers think carefully before embarking on their self-serving adventures.
There'd be votes in it! But, somehow, sadly, I don't think that's Boris' style.
ND
