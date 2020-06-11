Shell Going Green: a very big straw in the wind

"Anglo-Dutch supermajor Shell is hatching plans for a massive company-wide restructuring in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and to position the 113-year-old oil and gas company for the shift to lower-carbon energy. A special internal project team began work behind closed doors earlier this month and is set to present its findings in the third quarter or early fourth quarter, according to Shell sources" (Recharge News)Well, they are all at it these days and I intend to post at greater length shortly. Incidentally, and in case anyone was wondering, I'd say this is Big, and Real.
On a lighter note, I wonder what codename they've given this effort. Back in the mists of time when another big downturn in oil price was underway, Shell initiated aother such restructuring programme - rather less radical, of course, but far-reaching nonetheless - and they coined it "SEARCH". The "S" stood for Shell, of course.
Nobody will ever recall what the rest stood for, because the programme caused such mayhem it soon became known as Stop Everything And (w)Reak Complete Havoc ...
I don't know much about it but I understand many of the large oil companies are working on making hydrogen from the electrolysis of water using excess solar and wind power. Also that the hydrogen can be added to the gas supply at approx 20%.
This could be quite a game-changer. Please tell us more.
Worth noting that Shell Oil it was who funded the founding of the now infamous Climate Research Unit (of Climategate emails infamy), before CAGW became a big thing. The original director, HH Lamb who has written extensively on historic climate change* and proxies was I gather horrified when his successor, who he nominated, turned to be an activist as well as a scientist.
And the rest is history.
*eminently accessible to the lay person and recommended reading.
AEP is quite good today in the Telegraph on the pointlessness of the new Chinese nukes.
I'm only here for your energy insights. Could you get rid of that other bloke?
Jan - yes, hydrogen is critical and I'll be covering that aspect
anon - thanks but no thanks! CU is the presiding genius around here: he may not be able to spel but he doesn't prose on and on like I do
Elby,
To my knowledge the utilities companies are preparing for a hydrogen future, lots of interesting problems to over come, chief amongst which from an asset perspective, is how H2 interacts with existing assets. H2 under high pressure in steel pipes cause “hydrogen embrittlement” the hydrogen molecules are so small that the leach in between atoms within the microstructure steel
Lots of the distribution networks were by fluke made future proof with PE plastic pipe used to replace cast iron distribution pipe.
There is also “Project dolphyn” in play - using renewable power to create hydrogen. All very exciting stuff. Even if you think AGW is up for debate, it would be pretty excellent to be energy independent once more. More than enough North Sea space to achieve this - just a question of brute force investment, economies of scale, and iterative tech improvements.
IMHO carbon stripping methane and storing the carbon is a mugs game. Who wants to be on the hook for the storage vessel integrity? That’s a future litigation problem just waiting to happen. If it’s H2 got to be from a green source.
Plenty of opportunity for capitalists (and probably a good slug of subsidy to boot).
