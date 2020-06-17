Wokeness transitioning to real world impacts is not a good thing.

The strange times we live in are very evident every day. Statues being attacked in the UK by a small minority of far-left nutjobs, Black Lives Matter protestors crying in the street over the number of black people being killed by police - not worrying to much that this is in another Country altogether.
Politicians emoting along with them and no one attempting any rational debate because of fears of being accused of racism or nazism...maybe even both. Business culture in particular has adopted woke madness in the extreme, with gender neutral toilets in offices where there are no trans people and this past week huge long prose pieces by CEO's saying about how their company is so inclusive but others can do better.
It made me recall a time in the past when this was just starting out. Michelle Obama, then First Lady of the USA, became concerned about an event in Africa.
Members of a militant organisation, Boko Haram, had kidnapped 276 girls from a school in Chibok, Nigeria, on 14 April 2014.
Afterwards Michelle Obama posted an image of herself on social media, posing with a white sheet of paper that said: "#BringBackOurGirls". She received wild applause and attention from the whole media, celebrities and business leaders - remind you of anything?
This was part of a wide social media campaign, David Cameron and world leaders gave it their backing. Her husband, then President of the USA sent a literal handful of advisors to Nigeria to see what they could do. The answer was nothing - so much for the powerful USA President and his tough can-do wife.
Soon the hashtag dropped away and the girls were forgotten about until a few years later when the Nigerians bought some of them back off Boko Haram. Michelle Obama switched to raising some money for educating African children and stopped answering questions about the girls.
The lesson is even the best wishes and most potent hashtags achieve so little. People feel better sharing and get angry and emotional- but it does not do anything. The realities were the US could not take on Boko Haram in Nigeria if the Nigerians did not want them too.
Fast forward to today and we see how much further this emoting has taken the world and how different the reactions in the West. Now marching and demonstrating are common place and emoting is everything. No one thinks about what has gone before - lockdown too soon! Lockdown too late! only today's trendy view matters.
The interesting part to me is that Western politicians have started bending to knee to the mob - see Keir Starmer just this week for example. I see as I write this that a social media campaign by a footballer, Marcus Rashford, has changed Government policy in a few short hours. It makes Black Mirror look a bit tame by comparison. Russia and China seem less susceptible to this nonsense. Does this now mean Western Democracy is mob rule by proxy? I can see some definite downsides to this revolution.
