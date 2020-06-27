Weekend: Yoof on the Streets

A short while ago I mentioned in horror the chart showing how UK politics has become a generational divide above all else. It's so stark, it's just dreadful. The fact that right now the crossover point leaves a comfortable parliamentary majority for the oldies, doesn't really resolve things. At all.
And where the 2019 XR spasm was deftly quashed by the 2019 universal (western) policy-shift to "zero net carbon 2050", a summer 2020 spasm arising from a mash-up of inchoate BLM discontent, pent-up rave-potential unable to get to Glastonbury, organised criminals itching to get back into post lock-down business etc etc etc ... well. A summer of yoof with literally nothing else to do, flanked by general drunken yobbery, culminating in the Notting Hill Carnival ... it can't be contained by the constabulary, that's for sure, nor the mostly-Labour city mayors, however respectable and well-intentioned they must be seen to be on such occasions. And nobody wants to it run until some horrible "innocent deaths" occur, sending everyone home in sullen, shame-faced dismay (and nothing resolved) - even if that's the usual way of British peasants revolts and Pilgimages of Grace.
There are those - like the doctrinaire-barmy, but fundamentally honest Aaron Bastani - who are quite optimistic this can work out (he expects a big political upheaval to accompany it). But it's all a bit wishful, and certainly not a concrete programme for 2020.
As I've asked before: what is the specific XR-style trick that can be played this time around? What are the demands?
There are several points of departure from this opening.
1. The radical left says: easy! It's the Green-New-Deal-incorporating-"A Just Transition" (plus-Extra-BAME-Jobs) - that parenthetical last, a recent simple add-on that only represents a couple more words in each clause of the legislation
2. The business world says something broadly similar: lots big government contracts for infrastructure stuff, please, with no planning restrictions if it's all the same to you (oh, and OK, as many sops to BLM as you feel you need)
3. A series of Marcus Rashford moments, the significance of which I reckon is badly under-rated. Think what happened there: in the midst of a complete political vacuum, a footballer suggested something sweeping and practicable that was agreed to within 48 hours! AND - here's the important bit - it is (effectively) a means-tested benefit, and the word "BAME" appeared nowhere! To the extent it calmed things down a bit in the week of white yoof running around tearing down statues like real anarchists, that's an astonishing achievement** - and more Rashford moments can easily be envisaged.Or maybe it's just downhill all the way. There are certainly voices for Hold Yer Nerve And Crack Some Skulls. I repeat my prediction that the EU will make a spectacular *magnanimous offer* if everything's really going to ratshit here.
** In a couple of days Rashford achieved the following:
- showed Boris up to be the inadequate dolt he is
- left Starmer floundering (I was going to say tripped him up, but since Starmer conducts his business from the tenth row in the stands, that isn't really possible)
- took the wind out of an awkward situation, (albeit perhaps only temporarily) - mut have been annoying for the out-and-out BLM malcontents of all colours; and in so doing, gave a useful precedent / exemplar for future sop-giving
- threw the doctrinaire Left into a deep quandry. They too hate palliative sops. They don't like freelance political initiatives from their side (like the Catholic Church really hated Joan of Arc). They are very ambivalent over means-tested benefits. BUT the really serious Marxists are keen to take race out of the equation and bring it all back to class - so free meals on demand for all hard-up families is right up their street
Rashford's proposal was so readily accepted because it was simple, practical and likely to be quite popular. Those characteristics made it an easy thing for politicians to agree to, and the timing meant that it served immediate political needs as well. It is a great example of effective lobbying, but the most important part is that he was demanding something specific that could be done now, not a cloud of vague ideological stuff about remaking the whole of society.
Like many of these proposals, the benefits are immediate and tangible. Which politicians love, as it takes the heat off them.
All that's required is that we pay the Dane-Geld.
Unfortunately, someone, somewhere has to pay the bill.
We see it at every turn, the slow erosion of everything that makes our society wealthy and functional.
All I see is the slow Zimbabwification of the country every time we pander to these ideas.
Endemic corruption at every level of our society, with a useless, Oxbridge political class kicking the can down the road, hopeing that the crocodile will eat them last...
Out and about, cycling for my daily lockdown exercise, what I notice is that it is almost entirely young people in the streets. The over-45s seem to have decided to stay isolated and keep themselves away from a virus that could potentially kill them. (You can argue about whether this is rational, but that is what people seem to have decided). The result is that the streets have been abandoned to the young, who seem determined to party and socialise (and in a few cases, riot) like there's no tomorrow.
The whole thing IS about class. The white Left (can now be called Communists) have hijacked BLM to finalise a political revolution.
It started in the '60s but was empowered greatly during the Blair years. The institutions (with the possible exception of the military) are all run by Leftists placed stealthily and patiently over 5 decades in a Gramscian take over.
Big business knows what side its bread is buttered and is censoring any thought outside of Gramscian parameters. So that's Trump etc stuffed.
Blacks won't be better off and most know it. The vast majority who could have taken part in the BLM protests kept away and had nothing to do with it. This is everything that Malcolm X warned about - the liberal white Left using blacks to empower and enrich themselves... and so the BBC bangs on about equality whilst the white nepotism continues for the best jobs.
And it's all based on such obvious lies ! The BAME on white kill rate being far FAR higher than the reverse - the refusal of the BBC to make the connection between the high BAME CV19 infection rate and the almost identical disparity (a factor of x7) of police fines issued to BAMEs for lockdown breaches.
The BBC prefers to say "BAMEs more affected by CV19 = racism !" and "Police issuing more fines to BAMEs = racism !"
We cannot win against State embedded liars.
When you DO win the elections and the referenda they make the country ungovernable and start a race war.
Utterly wicked people.
The Rashford proposal was unfair.
When our boys were young we earned the most but seemed to be the poorest in our street. I wondered why and then heard about the in work top-ups that other dads were getting - so that explained why the bloke sorting out the local news agents newspapers in the morning and running the till for sixteen hours a week had a bigger house than me and was running a Mercedes camper when we were in a cheap tent.
We weren't eligible for school meals but couldn't afford them either. So off the boys went with sandwiches and Kit Kats made at £1 a pop.
So now we've got to pay for Fag Ash Lil's habit - £15 a week for each kid is going to buy a lot of fags during the summer holidays... perhaps the government knows full well it's going to get it's money back in tax. Clever !
But it's not like it did the Government any good anyway. As soon as the U turn was made (the latest of many by Flip-Flop Boris) up pops smarmy Lineker to say "Well. The Government shouldn't have HAD to be told to do this." So that was that gesture turned into a crime.
Then old smarmy goes on to wax lyrical about what a outstanding young man Marcus Rashford was at his age.
How patronising.
The fact is that there are A&E doctors at that age and Royal Marines Captains in charge of fighting men in wars zones.
Rashford (I suspect) was yet another Human Shield propped up by the Left.
There's no evidence of a coherent strategy from either "side" at present.
Sure the Maxists (XR, BLM, Labour etc) want to tear down Capitalism but it's not clear how that will work. The rioting will just lead to further electoral losses and (hopefully) more "back-to-basics" policies.
And if Cummings has a cunning plan, it has the longest gestation period of any plan ever. The removal of the Chief Constable of the Met or Avon & Somerset police would have sent a pretty clear message about kicking ass and not taking the knee.
