You find all sorts on Youtube - who is this know nothing lunatic?

These characters are like medieval clergy -- full of their own importance and totally useless. The clown who introduces doesn't even know that you don't sit close to a wide angle lens if you don't want your face to look distorted. Crackling of thorns under a pot.Don Cox
Too modest, mate. Good stuff.
Post a comment
2 comments:
These characters are like medieval clergy -- full of their own importance and totally useless.
The clown who introduces doesn't even know that you don't sit close to a wide angle lens if you don't want your face to look distorted.
Crackling of thorns under a pot.
Don Cox
Too modest, mate. Good stuff.
Post a comment