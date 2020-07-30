Thursday, 30 July 2020

Blogger Warning

Today, Blogger implemented the long-trailed "new version" and like a trusting eejit, I didn't insist on reverting to the old version (which one can for a short while).  This evening, by way of reward, it butchered the post I put up this morning!

I have reconstructed it as best I can.  But just to get my retaliation in first:  if posts go haywire in the next few days, nothing to do with me, mate ...

And if anyone in Blogger is monitoring these things:  fix the bloody bugs, pal

ND
