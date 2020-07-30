Erratic Wind Power: the Great Grid Balancing Act

The underlying physical facts have not much changed; and the amout of wind power has increased considerably. But the operators are good engineers - and regulators let them spend whatever they need to (and send us all the bill) - just keep the bloody lights on! So, by and large, the lights have indeed been kept on, albeit at the cost of ever more of those extreme, inefficient and expensive solutions.
However, new solutions are hoving ever closer into view as practical propositions. Most of what I summarise below is not red-hot news in the industry; but a lot of MSM types are suddenly catching up with it.
- Storage: it has long been the quip in science labs around the world that "if you can invent a truly economic means of storing electricity, you can name your university after yourself". I'm hoping it's obvious how cheap storage would contribute to the erratic windpower problem. Well, a bit like The Cure For Cancer (see BTL comments recently), there hasn't been a single mighty breakthrough; rather, a lot of impressive incremental improvements, not least in batteries - and we're getting there. So, there are people building solar + battery combos, and massive grid-scale batteries at cunning points on the system, without subsidies: always the acid test. It's early days: but we're getting there. (It's not just batteries, either.)
- Hydrogen: I've written about this (and subsequently so, inter alia, has the DTel) quite recently. I know there are loads of sceptical views out there on hydrogen: but believe me, the amount of private money and effort going into this is truly immense. How does it contribute to the erratic windpower problem? Easy: storing hydrogen is much easier than storing electricity, and negative-price electricity (offpeak windpower at times of big surplus: solar power in many, errr, sunny parts of the world) can generate quite cheap hydrogen, via electrolysis. And hydrogen can be used for lots of applications - including generating electricity again! (I'm summarising heavily because it's a very big picture that's rapidly developing.)
- Demand-side response & aggregator systems: when the price of electricity goes negative, you can pay people to take it off your hands. Likewise, when it goes through the roof at times of peak usage, you can pay people to stop using it. Who are "people"? Well, just about anyone and any firm or organisation that can, with a bit of thought (and maybe a bit of investment), vary their demand in response to sufficiently juicy price incentives. To make this work on a big scale requires a lot of smart software sitting in some aggregator's systems, crunching the most epic quantities of data real-time and transacting millions of times in small quantities. There are more people with this vision than are making much money out of it - yet.
It's all part of the vast, mostly-untapped world of demand-side response potential. We are going to need it all, eventually: and storage, and hydrogen. The good news is, this (like hydrogen replacing natural gas) is the kind of phenomenon that can grow slowly (at first), in small but steady degrees. Contrast with the unicorn of carbon-capture-and-storage - everyone can describe it, some people believe in it, but it doesn't exist - which can only be done by hitting critical mass immediately. That's hard. That takes public money.
The other beauty of DSR is, early adopters will love it (£££ + prestige) and then, at both the individual and the corporate level, it will become fashionable - always the best form of promo.
So: balancing a grid which supports a large amount of windpower and solar will never be cost-free - there has to be some flipside to sources of energy with almost zero direct variable cost (i.e. no fuel) - but it is going to get ever more efficient.
Energy storage is interesting. And it obviously complements the intermittent nature of renewables (wind and solar).
The demand side fluctuates as wll as the supply side. In part this is predictable (diurnal and weekly cycles) and in part random. So even back in the 50s, grid scale storage was felt to be needed to balance the nuclear base load against fluctuating demand. The solution then was pumped storage. And those pumped storage plants are still avaiable today.
The difference now is that not only is the demand fluctuating, but the supply is too. Again, it's partly predictable (solar at night) and partly random.
Grid scale chemical batteries are one solution. And there are others such as electrolysis of water, or raising heaving weights up mineshafts, compressing air, etc.
Then there are the 'natural' energy sinks. Millions of cars plugged in to charge are one. I read about an industrial cold storage that was used as a battery. Charge it by using surplus electricity to reduce the temperature below normal, get that electricity back (net) by switching the plant off and letting the temperature rise. Somewhat similar, is hydro, particulary in Norway. When the wind blows in Scotland, export electricity to Norway to power their consumers, allowing the Norwegians to conserve their hyrdo power; when the Scottish wind fails, let the Norwegians run their hydro power at full tilt and import their surplus.
So yes, a bit like the incremental improvements in cancer (and Covid-19) care. No need for a big bang improvement, just batallions of little solutions.
The really tricky one for the UK is those long (~week) periods in January/February when you can get freezing weather and no wind. Batteries and so on are good for smoothing out day to day fluctuation, but those windless cold spells are when you really need to fire up the mothballed fossil fuel plant.
Who exactly do you mean by "you", Nick? Me by any chance?
