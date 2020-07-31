Happy Eid!

It is a rum situation this Covid -19. This virus is racist and also picks on the stupid and also the obese. It really is Darwinian (as in, the Darwen awards, correct spelling for the grammar hawks).
No wonder the Government, assaulted by the crazed BLM middle class girl guides, can’t figure out a way to present the situation factually without getting in a right twist.
Poor Boris I saw got a right going over for suggesting we tackle obesity. It is really quite a logical thing when we are assailed by a virus that targets the obese. Anecdotally I have heard London wards were basically BMI 30+ zones and over 80’s - often both.
I really hope our clever doctors can find a vaccine because there appears no chance of UK society overcoming it with common sense or joint action.
4 comments:
CityUnslicker: " I really hope our clever doctors can find a vaccine "
No vaccine. Why would you go to the expense of developing a vaccine for a condition that arrives once every thirty years, and is gone inside a year. When you know what is likely to cause susceptibility to the condition. And know what type of treatments can alleviate the condition.
hydroxychloroquine inhibits the immune system from attacking its own body, which is the mode of terminal stage COVID-19. There may be other similar drugs, but none so cheap as chips or out of patient and with a long and well known prescribed history.
But there's no money in that, and the medical monopolies were/are still hoping to skin the population alive.
Hallelujah, we're saved. Anonymous (4.49) and his pals Presidents Trump and Bolsonaro have developed a cure that has eluded the entire global medical establishment. Of course, that's because they are in cahoots with Big Pharma, and probably the Bilderburg Group. Those evil globalists are destroying the economy and trying to hide the fact that the virus will disappear of its own accord.
(Sorry)
There won't be a vaccine, its a coronavirus, if we could overcome them we'd not have the common cold. Plus its increasingly apparent that the antibodies only last a few months. Rather like a cold, oddly enough.........
Best bet is to work on finding effective treatments, and make sure as few die as possible. We aren't going to be able to stop people getting it, its here to stay now.
Vaccine
FFS
Ask your GP if they are going to take it........
Post a comment