Property? Oh Yes, Recession is a-Coming

Retailers in the UK have paid less than 15 per cent of their rent, according to initial figures from Wednesday’s quarterly payment date, piling pressure on landlords whose incomes have been cut deep by coronavirus ... Retailers paid just 14 per cent of the rent due, compared with 20 per cent at the same point after the March 25 payment date, leaving landlords waiting for £2.15bn in unpaid rent for the June quarter.BQ will hopefully illuminate this further: but even to the mere spectator this is obviously massive. Here are a couple of aspects that occur to me.
1. Impact on Local Authorities
A number of councils have been pouring speculative money into commercial property, borrowing heavily to do so (at very low rates - for the time being). But it's Northern Rock syndrome: they are borrowing short-dated money to invest in long-term "assets". Yes, there's been an arb there for them - and they are propping up thier expenditure with it: but it is SPECULATION. Nemesis awaits.
BTW, this stupidity used to be illegal for Local Authorities. Who let them do it? Yep, you guessed: it was George Little Git Osborne, in 2011.
2. Property Market Generally
We've all probably read stuff recently about how residential property is set for a mini boom. Well, during Lockdown people have saved up all that money and repaid their other debt. And people will be eager to move away from the dangerous city, to one of those innumerable white-flight, on-the-ringroad housing developments close to a nice county town, with green fields to look out on (until the next tranche gets built). Oh yes, there's pent-up demand for housing out there ...
This whistling-in-the-wind is the merest bollocks. Immediately adjacent sub-sectors within the same part of the economy ain't ever gonna be counter-cyclical. In a big downturn, most things correlate. It reminds me of an eejit I saw on the telly during the '07-09 Financial Crisis, interviewed on a news-piece about falling car sales. He opined that although sales of new cars were collapsing, and prices falling, "the price of second-hand cars will go up, because people will always want to buy a car - and when they can't afford a new one, they'll go for second-hand".
Hoho. Nope, when there's no economic activity, there's no economic activity. (And there's quite a few less people, too; and of course all those former granny-houses to shift.) Not many mortgages available to the unemployed. And even if the estate agents' windows don't reflect it just yet ... they will.
ND
17 comments:
I've been watching house prices for years. Sadly I don't think this is 'it'. The world would need to split in half for a return to sane house prices.
Land Securities has reported slightly more encouraging figures than those headlined but there is still unpaid rent from March.
"Even after accounting for tenant concessions and deferrals, just 60 per cent of the £109m of rent due on 24 June was paid by the end of the month, compared with 94 per cent in the same period in 2019.
Office tenants, which make up more than half of Land Securities’ rental income, paid £55m of the £68m due, while just £10m of the £39m expected from retail and specialist tenants arrived by 30 June.
Money owed for the first quarter of the year continues to lag, too. While 98 per cent of office collections are now accounted for, £30m of rent due on 25 March remains outstanding, of which just £5m related to agreed concessions and deferrals."
I bet Hammerson and the smaller propcos have had it worse. For example here is Town Centre Securities
"-- Therefore for all the cumulative rent payments that have fallen due since 25 March 2020, of the GBP11.8m rent and service charge billed we have collected GBP8.7m or 74%, with a further GBP1.1m or 9% that we have agreed to defer, totalling GBP9.8m or 83% of the amounts due
-- Of the GBP2.0m remaining (out of GBP11.8m):
o We have agreed certain concessions over GBP0.6m of this outstanding amount, in return for an improvement in the terms or length of the lease
o Of the balance of GBP1.4m, we continue to attempt to come to a fair and equitable conclusion with the respective tenants"
Not a pretty picture
My house went up on Saturday, had a decent offer this morning and a cash one at that, so somebody is buying and the people at Strutt seem pretty pleased with sales in general. I agreed a couple of weeks ago on another house at about 96% of asking price so something is happening in the market.
Interesting, Thud - good luck with all that. Maybe I'm wrong. Let's all look again in November!
You may be right so I may take todays offer even if its a tad low, I'll see how talks go over next day and take onboard your points.
I think the market is segmented.
Retail:
Small shops
..in places where most of your customers can walk to you will be sort of ok. The local bakers takings are up ~25%. So is my weight. Local sainbury's is down due to distancing, but most of the other shops never had hordes at the door and so takings are recovering.
In between
not so positive
Big Warehouse Boxes
Probably ok
Residential
lower - end
Terraces in small towns where their owners have been furloughed
not so positive
... and so with a bit of a lag, all residential will fall
ND for me this is a really hard one to predict because clearly with huge unemployment that should feed through into lowering demand and thus prices....
BUT
house prices mainly correlate with finance availability. interest are near zero the cost of owning a house as compared to renting is more skewed than ever.
Also
The jobs being lost, in leisure and retail, in the round are young and unskilled work. They dont own houses anyway.
However your right that a general economic decline should see prices fall. But in 2008, amid the mess of the financial crises, house prices fell 20%, for about a year or two. After a 300% increase in 8 years...
Since the whole of economics is predicated on public opinion, then how the debt overhang is mood managed will be key.
So far Boris is telling everyone it is fine. Sunny uplands await which, by inference, will solve our debt issue at a stroke. The opposition (eh?) is not rocking the boat and parliament is back to its old pantomime role, albeit in a virtual way now.
There will be pain but Boris has shown that it will be managed and kick down the line until he is safely in the HoL - which may be sooner than he planned if Gove has his way.
Just relax and enjoy the ride.
Each crisis since 2010, has boosted online and damaged high streets and centres.
BEFORE covid. I mean just weeks before, some of the major shopping centres, were going under.
These were not your small Victorian arcades in Bournemouth or Blackpool. These were the major players. With the tier two sites. So not the very best. But the second best sites in the uk.
With Covid, I think it’s over for out of town shopping. Probably high street shopping too. Back when We were writing about it in 2010 or so, we were begging Osborne to adopt some of the measures that were being presented.
Of the rather foolish report he commissioned, HMG adopted just 2 out of 30. And those two were in the best ‘DOSAC,’ style. Things that cost almost no money. And have almost no impact.
Twenty years on, and its too late to do what could have been tried. There is less money, and even less point to attempting it.
Retail news suggests something as high as twenty percent of the March to May internet boom in sales, is from people who had never before bought anything at all online. And the articles are all suggesting that is permanent.
I doubt that it is quite what they think. But it’s is a major shift.
That info. Coupled with the war on cash, and the long lines to buy anything, single family members only. Tape and warning everywhere.
Added to the incredible wrong think of the latest ‘ Masks in shops, economic insanity,” there is little hope that any retailer will survive. Or even they will want too. It’s easier and saner and often cheaper, to just buy on line. If you work from home, one of the major major hassles to the process is removed. Having to be in to get your stuff.
T.m.lewin has gone online only. They have long been heading that way. And this crisis made that decision easier. Warehouse only required.
On other news of interest, high street banks are reported to be the hardest hit of everyone. And the acceleration to oblivion until the end of all bank presence is assured.
BQ - I think the mask thing will pass over. We will get used to it, it is for the long term (as in, until next year after the Spring). We will all get used to it.
I will get used to it by getting used to not going out shopping.
The mask thing is to satisfy the loudmouths in the media. And it won't stop at shopping. Already the Govt are having to say that there are no plans to have them in offices.
You wait.
It will be socially unacceptable not to be wearing them in the street.
The point of them is not to save lives but to cripple the government and the recovery - most of the people who want them also support the teaching Unions.
Housing.
I don't know what will happen to prices but they will always feel unaffordable. The suspension of stamp duty is the last thing first time buyers need.
I've heard predicted 12% unemployment. That's more than just kids working in coffee shops - we now must include airline pilots, engineers and soon to be train drivers (I'm sure hearts will bleed.)
I expect a lot of those glad-to-be-working-from-home to be sacked soon too.
But somehow house prices will be propped up - the only game in town.
A cafe, restaurant, deli, I know has put up closed forever signs.
They have had the place about three years. Made it mush better than the previously, too posh, too expensive, Chelsea high street style deli that was there.
This was not a failing business. But a business in which other family members have a butchers. Others a greengrocer. Others a bakers and cake making business.
They have all moved into ONE premises. And are mostly operating only online. Only the bakery remains separate. As bakery has been on the ascent for many years now.
The rest cut staff. Cut rates. Cut rents. Have got people used to ordering online. Used to being given an appointment slot.
It is far far more convenient for the retailer to be able to have YOU fit around them.
I see this as permanent.
John Lewis, the most successful of all had already said it was merging Waitrose and JL into one. Dumping an entire layer of management.
It had already said it was withholding landlord service charges. This was Oct 2019.
Now, heading into Oct 2020, it is doing the unthinkable. And closing stores.
As we said about the closure of Toys R Us, when the shut over Christmas. If you can’t sell toys at Christmas, and make money, You can’t sell toys at all.
Same with JL. I know if we did a post on it, many would struggle to remember if they ever set in the place. That’s not the point, JL are the best, and they are in difficulty. Those who aren’t the best are in end of days.
There is a whole sector that examines dead malls.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dead_mall
But will the banks foreclose on something they cannot sell. Will airlines return their planes to lessors in return for debt forgiveness. No way.
We are all stuck with the useless assets and burdensome debts via our pension funds. May as well get used to it.
@ Anonymous
Open a SIPP for your pension if you can. You probably won't do any worse than the casino funds anyway and you get the rush of gambling instead of them.
Main plus though, is you can avoid all the (soon to be) buggy whip makers like shopping centres.
@ND
George Little Shit Osborne has moved down the road from us, to the only where the shits go in Somerset, Bruton (the people my dear, the people).
'nuff said. Likes of Osborne not welcome yer.
Any thoughts on the Local Authority aspect ??
Post a comment