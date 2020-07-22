Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Relief in Retail

At the beginning of the Covid crisis you may remember I wrote a few times on the need to switch away from upwards-only rents to a more nuanced approach for retail based on turnover. Fair to say I did not get universal support for this and a few people pointed out that some shopping centres had tried this already.

However, I am still pleased to see the Crown Estate is to pursue this strategy in Regent Street (where I work, so will be able to give regular updates as to how it is working out) - see here.

This approach shoudl work for the low income restaurants and shops that are not going to bounce back for a few months yet to anything like pre-Covid normal.

It will be interesting to see if this strategy works, or whether business is just too bad to continue for many of the independent retailers.
Sackerson said...

I've long thought that rates should relate to turnover, which I think would help small shops and businesses get off the ground and maybe reduce the advantage of big, drive-to retail outlets over the struggling local high street.

1:39 pm

