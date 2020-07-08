Rishi Runs Riot. Open Chequebook, OpenThread

They might *MIGHT* just learn something useful about the reduction in VAT as consumption taxes are the worst.I'm not seeing how this is all getting paid back however unless the government doubles down on the tax reduction measures. This will mean sacking great swathes of the civil service (the oft longed for Bonfire of the Quangos) which I don't think Boris has the balls for (nor Cumming the plan).
It has never been tried. Not with our own money. So why not give it a go? See if you really can pull levers on the economy to make it run as you want.If the whole thing is a disaster, it only means cutting back on something only the FO and the bleeding hearts will miss. Foreign aid.. ten years of foreign aid at 0.3%. Or two years at 0.0% and the debt is no worse than it would have been in normal times. If that isn’t enough, HS2 goes in the bin. No one really misses it except Adonis. And we are no financially worse off than before covid.Simples.
We're into uncharted territory at this point. Fair play to Rishi, he's at least attempting to jump start the economy, prevent mass unemployment, and get people spending again.If they do nothing and the economy implodes then it would cost the government (and us) anyway. Better to be proactive. It's a shame they don't have the balls to radically cut the civil service, or flog off the Beeb to generate some cash.
@ Money supermarketsProblem is that we know (from Hayek - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Local_knowledge_problem) that local information is not available to central planners and thus they make sub-optimal decisions based on statistical aggregates.Case in point - throwing money at home insulation. Most of the easy to do houses have been done. We're on the long tail of those that are not economic. Throwing thousands to save a few 10s of pounds is madness. Especially when it will be taken advantage of by bodgers who will go bust once the scheme has dried up and leave the householder with substandard work.
To elaborate on my previous point, Sunak would have been better to give everyone £500 to spend as they wish - no restrictions. Helicopter money in the venacular.If 3M people like the arts they could have spend it there (replacing the £1.57Bn announced the other day). Maybe there are 4M people would wanted some money towards home efficiency - not insulation, but perhaps a more efficient boiler (the £2Bn announced for that).Point is, we'd have £30Bn in the economy that would be allocated in whatever way the recipient of the helicopter money gained the most benefit. Perhaps swapping a clapped out car for a new bike. Better computer for working from home etc.That's the local information part as opposed to the government trying to direct it and people finding ways to bend what their intention was.
