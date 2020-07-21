Russia in Britain

Once upon a time the headlines would have spoken of "Red Faces" at such revelations on Russian activities, but the doctrinaire aspect is missing in these days of pure venality. By way of some background thoughts, here are a couple of observations.
1. For the best art of a decade, Western politicians forced a fixation on Iraq and Afghanistan that was so totally all-encompassing for the security services and armed forces that attention to, and expertise on Russia was allowed to dwindle to almost zero (and not just in the UK). The scrabbling around to rectify this began a few years ago, but there was an immense, gaping window of opportunity for Russians to exploit - and they did.
2. Of course, it's handy that Corbyn was a blatant, card-carrying Useful
Idiot, operating in plain sight on RT and on his feet in the Commons. (Suggesting
that the Russians be given our Salisbury Novichok evidence for their review and considered response ... - for pity's sake. It might even - justifiably - have cost him the 2019 GE: not many voters have any truck with that kind of crap.)
But. There are some truly masssive scandals for the Conservative Party lurking out there. It'll be curtains for some. (Should be, anyway.)
ND
