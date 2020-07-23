Victory for Ambulance-Chaser vs Labour Party

“There are lots and lots of claims. There are claims under the Data Protection Act, there are claims for breach of confidence or invasion of privacy and there are claims for libel. It is a very lengthy report that mentions a lot of people. I’ve been contacted by 15 people. Each one of them could well have several claims. What is going on is phenomenal ... There are actions against the party, actions against individuals, actions against commentators. People need to be careful about statements that have been made. If this bankrupts the Labour party or individuals, so be it ...”Well, his ship has come in and now he's started to coin it - reportedly taking the lion's share of the Labour Party's large pay-out. And not just 15 people: he now reckons to be in touch with more than 30 potential litigants! Further lawsuits are already flying, from several different directions, in a mighty Mexican stand-off. Mr Lewis doubtless claims royalties on every aspect: he's seemingly cornered the market, Don King-style.
You have to believe Starmer saw this coming and is playing the game as cleanly as he knows (and not cheaply, either, with other people's money) so that at least he's guaranteed to be among the last men standing, and with no shit on his shoes either. Guaranteed? There are some on the left who fulminate furiously at his actions in settling what we must think of as the "Phase One action". Can he personally be sued for that? These lefties' writ no longer runs much beyond the tweets they twitter: but a canny lawyer might think of something ...
What riches for Lewis! What sport!
ND
1 comment:
It looks as if the Blairite/globalist wing is prepared to near-bankrupt the party to rub the Corbynista noses in it as a warning of the consequences of "anti-semitism".
Boris is a lucky, lucky boy. To have a chunk of the PLP and a larger chunk of the media silently rooting for him at the GE, purely for Corbyn-related reasons, now, in the midst of a crisis he's not handled terribly well, Blairite Labour are looting the party baggage train and bayoneting the Corbynista wounded.
Was it Napoleon who demanded lucky generals?
