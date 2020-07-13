Wealth taxes on Agenda in the US

This is an interesting article on the BBC. It comes as no surprise that some of the woke community who have inherited a huge amount of money or made themselves fabulously rich have come out to try and push the idea of wealth tax on the US elections.
Of course, this is always the thin end of the wedge. The wealthiest can easily pay such taxes levelled at 1% and indeed their investments return much better than this on average so it has no impact.
But in terms of virtue signaling it pays them really well - they get huge points across the world for showing their moral conscience. What amazing people!
Of course this is the worst way to promote a tax, maybe the second worst. But it does strike me as being at least on the side of truth. As there is no good case in Western democracies to have a wealth tax. Wealth taxes are levied on assets that have already paid their dues, it is double taxation, akin to inheritance tax. Like the equally terrible Land Value Tax, it places the State as the ultimate owner of all goods and all citizens as rentiers. We literally spent hundreds of years getting us to the position we are in now, which also managed to create capitalism and lift more people out of poverty than ever before in human history. The side effect of this is a bunch of rich people, could be worse.
Practically of course, when recently tried in France they have ended up with a scandal to dwarf our own expenses scandal, with 60 politicians now being prosecuted for tax evasion. After all, a wealth tax is reliant on valuation of assets and these can be gifted, pledged, drawn against - all sorts of things to hide the true position.
The reason I say they make the case well is a wealth tax only works as a moral crusade, a peaen against the unfairness of society and a call to make rich people feel guilty and change their ways. Except of course, they could always give more money to the Government themselves, no one is stopping them.
PS I fixed my browser spellchecker at long last...
PPS Still needed spellchecking, this is slowly creeping up my to do list....
7 comments:
"PS I fixed my browser spellchecker at long last..."
Oh, aye? :)
", it places the State ass the ultimate owner of all goods and all citizens as reniters"
Tax the poor then
"PS I fixed my browser spellchecker at long last..."
Pein? Do you mean paean, although that would not make much sense?
"thin end of the wedge..."
- that's a great line!
dammit - there goes me relying on a new spellchecker!!
...maybe it is US spelling...pein!
Which of the young mega-rich are already voluntarily giving 1% to the taxman? That would demonstrate who really was committed to this idea.
Post a comment