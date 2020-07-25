Weekend: American Lament - Darwin Awaits ...

No: if we don't bang on about the USA so much, it's more out of a sense of not wishing to intrude upon the private grief of friends. Because they have fallen into the hands of utter lunatics.
1. There has always been a bonkers strand on the US fundamentalist Right. I have worked with good professional geologists who claim to believe the Lord made the world in literally seven days some 4,000 years ago - and yet their entire technical discipline is based on, errr, a rather different account - one that they must also maintain in their heads Monday to Saturday, so to speak. But in the past it's not generally been too hard to leave them to their Sunday eccentricities**.
2. The American sense of libertarianism is also somewhat hard to rationalise. Yes, there are indeed some out-and-out cave dwellers maintaining a genuinely self-sufficient lifestyle in their Montana fastnesses. (Well, they probably don't manufacture their own automatic firearms ...) But for so many others, their professed enthusiam for individulism and personal liberty somehow doesn't apply during working hours, because the average American corporate is a tightly-run dictatorship. (Benign? -ish). Employee involvement most definitely not wanted: but blind, unquestioning loyalty most categorically required (and forthcoming).
3. Finally there's the aggressive-woke-snowflake tendency in their universities (and increasingly their corporate HR departments), but we'll let that abomination pass just for now, because ...
It's the fundamentalist/libertarians that are my immediate worry, them and their commander-in-chief. Their attitude to Covid-19 is likely to see Darwin swinging into action in a big way: a whole year of Darwin awards being issued. And although we could just about make a pro forma evolutionary argument for how American society is going to emerge all the stronger for a good clean-out of the weak, somehow it doesn't ring very true. "What doesn't kill me, makes me stronger!" Yeah, maybe. But you might want to check on the physical and mental condition of some Covid "survivors".
There are of course those on the Left who'd say Boris Johnson's Britain bears more than a passing resemblance to Trump's America. It's not a wholly empty comparison. But it's not a quarter as much perturbing (not to me, anyway, even if it's clear Boris has made a very bad fist of being king-of-the-world).
Yes, the USA has colossal strength in depth, as the Japanese learned to their surprise and detriment. And mighty empires don't crumble overnight. But what Americans face today, on several fronts (Covid, China, identity politics ...), and the shape in which they face it, is frightening. There's a long LRB piece here that addresses primarily the China apsect of this, concluding:
The US is currently preoccupied by the legacy of racial hierarchy and the last half-century of widening inequality. But as it attends to the challenge of domestic reconstruction, its political class faces another question. Can it fashion a domestic political bargain to enable the US to become what it currently is not: a competent and co-operative partner in the management of the collective risks of the Anthropocene? After the shock of Covid-19 it is more urgent than ever.Sorry, my Trans-Atlantic friends, but under any probable political leadership over the next four years, I don't quite see how you come out of this, except materially diminished - relative to China at the very least. Which is depressing indeed.
ND
____________________
** I realise of course that many would attribute much worse things to some fundamentalists than just quirky ideas on evolution etc
No comments:
Post a comment