Weekend: More Authoritative Covid Stuff

A couple of months I posted some knowledgeable Covid material from an Oxford prof I'd heard speak. It's had the most hits of anything on C@W over the past three months.
Here's the perspective from another Oxford prof - this time more conveniently available on www. It's only 18 minutes, and entirely accessible. The speaker is Naj Rahman, Professor of Respiratory Medicine and Director of the Oxford Respiratory Trials Unit, who is absolutely in the front line on several key aspects (Oxford being way out front in real-time research & response on Covid, and Rahman being a practitioner as well as a researcher).
His talk is at once sobering, encouraging, and in its account of the noble efforts of some medical students, uplifting. BTW, I'm not sure he agrees with the previous prof that Covid-19 might be the last coronavirus pandemic we face.
So - only 18 mins and well worth a viewing.
An excellent video.
It is one facet of the debate.
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/why-no-one-can-ever-recover-from-covid-19-in-england-a-statistical-anomaly/
Once a person is tested positive with CV19 they stay on record has having CV19 even if they recover from it.
So. When an old person croaks three months after having recovered from CV19 they go down as a CV19 death.
1.6bn jobs will go globally because of the West's response. That's a lot of hunger and a lot of death.
We also learn today (can't find the link) that Covid-19 has knocked two years off average life expectancy in the UK, so it sure ain't like normal flu. (I'm not sure what magic wand Boris thinks he can wave to make everything go back to normal at Christmas, without the deaths becoming uncontrolled and ramping up to 1000/day again.)
All that said, treatments are getting better, and C-19 death rates in hospital have dropped sharply since early March.
"All that said, treatments are getting better, and C-19 death rates in hospital have dropped sharply since early March."
IMO the area medical science should be working on is treatment, not vaccines and preventative cures. My feeling is this virus will be around permanently, like a common cold, and we will all get it repeatedly over our lives. We need to be able to make sure that as few people as possible die from it once they've got it, rather than trying to stop anyone getting it in the first place. The latter will be a fools errand, given the nature of coronaviruses.
Thanks for the link. A very good talk.
Don Cox
@Sobers 10:26am
It is indeed a Flu variant, and in fact closely related to SARS. Formal names are "severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2" (SARS-CoV-2) & SARS-CoV-1. I'm highly sceptical about a vaccine, as there is still none for SARS. 17 years on, even tho' work is still going on to find one, and COVID-19 is i gather 80% he same as SARS.
At some point sooner rather than later we need to be able to breathe near each other again. I suspect I have some natural immunity to 'flu and such like, as I have only once to my memory ever had the real thing, and do not have the annual 'flu vaccination. One should note that the vaccine of 3 or 4 winters back was totally useless as the 'flu it was to treat had already mutated. I'd rather rely on natural immunity, all the more so as it seems contaminated 'flu vaccines caused the appalling outbreaks in Wuhan, Lombardy and NYC.
I disagree with Sobers.
Researchers should be working on both treatment and prevention. These are different areas of expertise, and the work is done by different people.
The flu jab works well enough to make a big difference, so I don't see why an equally effective vaccine against Covid-19 should not be worked on.
Don Cox
A lot of the reporting of Covid-19 is very UK blinkered, as if this wasn't a worldwide problem with differing approaches and differing levels of success (however you define success).
I think people will find that there are many teams around the world, bringing many different approaches to this: vaccines, better treatments, prophylactics, sanitizers, air filtration systems. It's not just Boris who wishes to get back to some kind of 2019 normal, there is a huge economic incentive to find a safe way to live with the virus. There is unlikely to be one single silver bullet, rather I think there will have to be a series of measures used in combination.
DJK - @ There is unlikely to be one single silver bullet, rather I think there will have to be a series of measures used in combination
rather like cancer, then, if you're right
there's never been found 'A Cure' per se - but a huge armoury of different types of interventions keep many sufferers going for far, far longer than was previously possible
ND: "rather like cancer...". Exactly so. I don't think there will be a cure, but there will be a way of living --- partially effective vaccines, high quality air filters on buses and in office heating systems, track 'n trace, better drugs --- that mean that Covid-19 ceases to be a major cause of death but just becomes a background nuisance. As you say, there is no 'cure' for cancer, but most cancers are far more survivable now than they were fifty years ago, when cancer killed my mother.
