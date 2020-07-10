Weekend Read: Why I still can't get over Tony Blair

All these years later, we still see the Left blaming maany of the problems of the UK on Margaret Thatcher. it does not really work so well now, but they have a good entire generation making-up stories to tell themselves and ignoring facts.
However, I am beginning to feel sympathy for their plight. Not because they were right abut anything, Thatcher remains the best Prime Minister since Churchill by some distance.
No, I have sympathy because I feel the same way about Tony Blair. I was educating my kids the other day about why we have ended up in such a polarised policitcal situation in 2020 and I realised it is basically entirely Blair's fault. I will try to be succint in explaining why.
1) Winning the Middle class for Labour - Blair in the 1990's realised Labour needed middle class votes to win an election. To do this, he switched away from the unions and traditional Labour support and focused on first world problems. One such idea was to put more people through University, from around 20% of the population, up to 50%. He did this by making courses free and getting the state to pay. The Universities, always left-wing, were delighted beyond belief. But we did not see a rise in hard and useful STEM courses, no we saw a rise in media studies and psychology.
As as result we now have very Left-Wing univerities and two generations inthe workforce with pointless and uneeded degrees. Of course, later on the Tories had to introduce tution fees as the cost of Labour's plans was too high a burden and it was hoped this might end the proliferation of Madonna Studies and Kite-Flying. Which it did, but only at the cost of making more generations angry at the Tories.
It has also left a huge number of people feeling the world is not fair. University education was supposed to be their route to a nice middle-class life. But with the economy growing at normal rates, we now see lots of people over-quailfied for jobs and really their University tution fees were not worth it. They are angry people and also they have been indoctrinated into Left-Wing thinking at Uni and by their feeling of grievance. Man have a point, if you graduated with a psychology degree in 2009 your prospects were not good for your career.
Not only this, often referrred to as Elite Overproduction, but future Labour leaders have continued their obsession with Middle Class issues - which has meant in the last decade an obsession with identity politics, green issues etc. This has led to the loss of the working class voters, abandoned by the Middle Class chasing Labour party, more of this later.
2- EU & Immigration - Blair of course opened the door to Eastern European immigrants, hoping to get both new voters and a boosted economy. He also was passionate about the EU, signing up to treaties and handing back the rebates won by Thatcher.
This enraged the working class and a huge section (around 40% of the Country, as we have since seen at every election) of people who had never wanted mass immigration and the change it brought about - whatever the supposed economic benefits. Amazingly, Blair came up with the most anti-working class strategy of any Government since the Victorian era - whilst leading the Labour party.
What we have seen since his time then is the pressure rocket yp for a referendum, the referendum then won by the anti-EU people (now disdainfully called populists for pursuing policy which has a majority backing) and eventually the end of the red wall. With Working class voters flocking to the Tories.
3- Culture wars - These are more post-Blair but the two point above have created this situation, along with changes across the West and the rise of Chine economically and politically. We have a Middle Class steeped in a new kind of class hatred, that of identities and anti-patriotic who vote Labour and even some of the Upper Class, champagne socialists like Keir Starmer, join in, but only in the big cities. Blair was a key started in this by defining those opposed to mass immigration as racists.
Thus began the twisting of merging policy and morality opposition into the single venemous brew that we see today on the Left.
4- Economic disaster - Gordon Brown of course wrecked the economy which as left us right up the creek ever since and now Covid-19 has dropped on top of this. Blair was happy to ratchet state spending to try to salve middle class issues. He did not really care or understand much about economics, his focus was elections. Of course, when the 2008 crash came we were woefully ill-prepared and also a population had become hooked on middle class tax breaks and benefits, like child benefit for all, which it has proved almost impossible to row back from even over a decade later.
Meanwhile everyone else in England votes Tory to avoid the lunacy of Corbyn and to make sure the EU is left and hopefully immigration brought back to a sustainable level. In the regions those disliking both Westminster rule ad Labour have found nationalist parties to vote for. (I could say devolution is point five, hastening the rise of the SNP and potential break-up of the UK - one success Cameron did have against the tidal flow caused by Blair)
But overall May and Cameron were only ever passengers on the torrent of change wrought by the above. Both tried to balance the anti-EU sentinement and remain sentiment (which we saw of course became an identity thing for the Left - hence FBPE on twitter and other such extremism). Both failed miserably and ended their terms in ignominy.
So there you have it, blame Blair, so clever that he did not know what he was doing.
"But overall May and Cameron were only ever passengers on the torrent of change wrought by the above. Both tried to balance the anti-EU sentinement and remain sentiment"
Three Tory PMs who have said immediately on winning elections, "OK. I just won the election. Now I have to ditch my manifesto pledges, think about the people who did NOT vote for me and follow a centrist path to unify the country."
When did Labour ever do this on winning elections ?
Boris' first comment was "I have to think of the Labour voters who have lent us their votes."
Lent ?
Thus the Labour Party is kept alive and we are getting more Labourite policies than I can ever remember.
Any excuse to ignore Conservative (big C) sentiment.
Cameron, May and Johnson are all Blairists too. There's your problem.
They have a similar issue in the U.S.
The GOP are almost as anti Trump as the Democrats. Both sides more or less belong to the same uniparty and follow much the same policies.
How much of Britain and British way of life have the Conservatives conserved?
The more you look at it, the more exceptional Mrs Thatcher's period in power looks. She was never part of the Conservative elites inner circle and they have more or less disavowed her ever since.
I would just point out that it was John Major, and not Blair, who converted the polys into universities and started the big expansion of graduates.
Surely if you can get to university you can figure out if your degree will ever amount to much? I studied Politics and Philosophy at Liverpool and knew quite well a career was not in the offing in my chosen field......which was pretty much my aim as other other more tempting delights beckoned!
"Of course, later on the Tories had to introduce tution fees as the cost of Labour's plans was too high a burden and it was hoped this might end the proliferation of Madonna Studies and Kite-Flying."
Nope. Labour introduced tuition fees. Having destroyed the whole point of universities...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuition_fees_in_the_United_Kingdom
"Tuition fees were first introduced across the entire United Kingdom in September 1998 under the Labour government to fund tuition for undergraduate and postgraduate certificate students at universities; students were required to pay up to £1,000 a year for tuition"
Blair should hang. Till the crows peck out his eyes. I fear we will never recover from what he and his mobsters did and are still doing.
Point of order, it was Labour who brought it the tuition fees, wasn't it? It was the Tories who tripled them with the LibDems...
There are a lot of parallels between Thatcher and Blair, both made decisions without foreseeing their consequences. In Thatcher's case, her treatment of Scotland and policy of controlled decay of the industrial areas gave Labour (and later, in Scotland, the SNP) a foundation to win elections and toxify the Tory "brand."
And in Blair's case, as you say, it made adult discussion difficult as you were immediately branded an -ist.
Blair's legacy has been to toxify the Labour "brand" just as bad as Thatcher did to the Tories, as the culture war noise is generally made by the 2-10%ers who they've ended up representing and finding their traditional voter base deserting them.
You've also missed a few things Blairs needs tarring for too - the introduction of "sofa" cabinet meetings, the capture of the NAO...
And some of the blame has to land on secondary education over the last several decades. If you dedicate your education system to producing workers, you get workers not thinkers.
And workers generally want dumb stuff after work, because work is exhausting, so the media provides it. Thinkers are usually still in the mood for a bit more thinking after working, mostly as they're a little less industrious than workers, but not necessarily less productive.
And politics followed suit.
Blair played to the audience he was given, and he did it well.
Hate the game, not the player, I guess.
Had we decided to educate for the sake of educating, and trust that needing to eat would pretty much mean we got a workforce anyway, we may have ended up in a world without Ex on the Beach, Geordie Shore and all that crap, and serious politicians.
On that note, Chris Grayling is still able to get serious work in government. Oh joy.
Long read explaining how and why, despite having a "conservative" government, all our institutions have been taken over by the Left.
http://www.newcultureforum.org.uk/assets/books/The_Long_March.pdf
