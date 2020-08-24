A Blizzard of Straws in the Wind

A month ago I wrote, rather unoriginally, that Recession is a-Coming, and mused on the prospects for property prices. Lots of people pitched in BTL: well, it's a subject that affects most of us, one way or the other (or both). Some even wondered if property might be counter-cyclical ...
Yesterday I met with an old friend, a solicitor who's semi retired. His staple line of business these days is advising employees on settlement agreements (formerly 'compromise agreements') which when you think about it is a nice speciality: you get paid for by the firm that is making your client redundant, so credit risk is almost zero. And I rather imagine the content of said agreements and the issues they address are fairly standard, too.
Anyhow, for quite a while now his average throughput has been a congenial 2 or 3 agreements a week.
Last week he was sent 82 (eighty two) ... I believe this is what is called a leading indicator.
82 different firms; or one biggie having a cull?
We've had at least a decade of progression happen in three months, the increase in WFH was slowly happening as businesses were forced into being flexible for their best workers, and now it happened almost overnight, along with a jump in online shopping.
The high street, already fading, got knocked for six.
Chain restaurants, struggling against (usually)better quality indies, got better skewered than their hanging kebab offerings.
With the time to adapt removed a lot of places are going to get slaughtered.
We were always going to have to live with a lot less Frankie and Bennies and Bella Italias at some point, and I think most of us with a passing familiarity with quality Italian food can live with that.
Pointless, meddling and micromanagerial middle management were always going to find their need come into sharp relief at some point, and other than some mid-range Audi and BMW dealers weeping into their cheap suits, we'll all be the better for it. Maybe they'll find time to discover what an indicator is, and why it's handy when driving, now.
It's going to be horrible in the short term - early 80's horrible - but we'll get through it.
It'll be easier, shorter, and less painful if the government gets it act together, but I'm not expecting that as the entire political spectrum is light on quality.
I'm expecting bailouts of deadwood, councils deciding that the best way to tackle all those empty shops in the existing shopping centres is to build a shiny new one and the slow rebuilding of Labour's Red Wall as London-centric government hasn't the first fucking clue about anywhere 50 miles past Westminster as the crow flies, and so opposition will reap the rewards despite having the exact same lack of clue.
Debenhams looks like it's the next company to go fully belly-up, so be interesting to see what happens there.
And yet, Timmy says
I am able to give you a cast iron guarantee that the UK economy, as measured by GDP, will bounce substantially this autumn. In fact, I can even tell you that it’s going to do so in September. Note that this is a guarantee, not a reading of the economic tealeaves. I’ll also lay very good odds that near all of the British press will get this wrong. Those parts of it that don’t read this piece that is. The reason is simple"
https://www.expunct.com/economics/the-uk-economy-will-bounce-substantially-in-the-autumn/
Tim Worstall's V-shaped recovery is not incompatible with large job losses. The job losses are because, as Anon noted, the economy is changing, and Covid-19 accelerated the change. So, fewer casual dining restaurants and sandwich shops, more home deliveries and web-based stuff. Fewer foreign holidays but more staycations. People will still be spending money, just spending it on different stuff.
How this affects house prices I really do not know (nor does anyone else). But the world is still awash with money, asset prices are being propped up, interest rates are near zero. So I would expect house prices everywhere to stay frothy.
In the last fourteen days, I have saved fifteen homes on my rightmove search.
Fourteen have now sold STC.
Three of them sold before an agent could even arrange to take us to view.
House sales are booming. I can’t remember it like this since before 2010.
decnine - several batches, the largest of which was 15
Quite right DJK, the market(s) seem to be unrelated to the economy now.
I am told that a good trick to avoid redundancy is to announce in a timely way that you are pregnant.
Now that we can all identify as nubile wenches if we want to, how widely might this trick be tried?
David, DJK - Timmy is a really great bloke and writes some tremendous stuff
but
he is very much an a priori thinker. Some things he gets right. Others, he's way off beam, completely lacking empirical traction.
I don't know a good way to tell which pronouncements are which (in advance, that is ...)
